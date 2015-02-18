Feb 18 Stock futures pointed to a higher opening
for Canada's main stock index on Wednesday, tracking gains in
Asia and Europe, as pessimism over the Greek deal saga faded.
March futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.19
percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
Wholesale trade data is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.
Canada's main stock index edged higher on Tuesday as a jump
in Restaurant Brands International Inc, following the
fast-food chain's quarterly report, helped offset declines in
the natural resource sectors after commodity prices weakened.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up
0.04 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET on Wednesday, while S&P 500 e-mini
futures were down 0.02 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini
futures were up 0.07 percent.
(Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s;
The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)
TOP STORIES
Canada is imposing sanctions against top Russian oil firm NK
Rosneft OAO and the head of conglomerate Rostec, among others,
in response to the actions of Russian-backed militants in
Ukraine, Ottawa said on Tuesday.
Cenovus Energy Inc, Canada's No. 2 independent oil
producer, said on Tuesday that it had agreed to sell 67.5
million shares to a group of underwriters as it seeks to raise
about C$1.5 billion for its 2015 capital spending budget as oil
prices remain weak.
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,208.5; +0.03 pct
US crude : $52.73; -1.49 pct
Brent crude : $61.34; -1.9 pct
LME 3-month copper : $5,689.5; +0.71 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Trinidad Drilling : Raymond James raises to
outperform from market perform
Exfo Inc : CIBC cuts to sector underperformer from
sector performer
Rona Inc : National Bank Financial raises to
outperform from sector perform
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY
0830 Building permits number for Jan: Expected +1.069 mln;
Prior +1.058 mln
0830 Build permits change mm for Jan: Prior +0.6 pct
0830 Housing Starts number mm for Jan: Expected +1.070 mln;
Prior +1.089 mln
0830 House starts change mm for Jan: Prior +4.4 pct
0830 PPI final demand mm for Jan: Expected -0.4 pct; Prior
-0.2 pct
0830 PPI ex-food/energy mm for Jan: Expected +0.1 pct; Prior
+0.3 pct
0830 PPI final demand yy for Jan: Expected +0.3 pct; Prior
+1.1 pct
0830 PPI ex-food/energy yy for Jan: Expected +2.0 pct; Prior
+2.1 pct
0915 Industrial output mm for Jan: Prior -0.1 pct
0915 Capacity utilization mm for Jan: Expected +79.9 pct;
Prior +79.7 pct
0915 Manufacturing output mm for Jan: Expected +0.3 pct;
Prior +0.3 pct
FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:
TSX market report
Canadian dollar and bonds report
Reuters global stocks poll for Canada
Canadian markets directory
($1= C$1.24)
(Reporting by Nandi Kaul in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon
Jennings)