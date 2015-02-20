Feb 20 Stock futures pointed to a higher opening
for Canada's main stock index on Friday after crude prices rose.
March futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.11
percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
Retail sales data for December is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.
Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday, hurt by sharp
selloffs in Goldcorp Inc and SNC-Lavalin Group Inc
.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up
0.05 percent, S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.02 percent
and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.11 percent.
TOP STORIES
Canadian base metal miner First Quantum Minerals Ltd
reported a 42.5 percent drop in quarterly profit as copper
prices plunged to five-and-a-half year lows.
Enbridge Inc, Canada's largest pipeline company,
said it returned to profit in the fourth quarter as new projects
entered service.
Centerra Gold Inc reported a loss for the fourth
quarter as the miner produced and sold fewer ounces of gold and
took a goodwill impairment charge due to a fall in reserves and
resources at its Kumtor mine in Kyrgyzstan.
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,201.4; -0.47 pct
US crude : $51.2; +0.08 pct
Brent crude : $60.47; +0.43 pct
LME 3-month copper : $5,700.5; -0.86 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
CIBC : KBW cuts to "underperform" from "market
perform"
Canadian Tire Corp : RBC raises target to C$156
from C$149
Finning International : Raymond James raises to
"outperform" from "market perform"
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY
0945 Markit Manufacturing PMI flash for Feb: Expected +53.6;
Prior +53.9
($1= C$1.24)
(Reporting by Nandi Kaul in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)