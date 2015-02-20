Feb 20 Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Friday after crude prices rose.

March futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.11 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Retail sales data for December is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday, hurt by sharp selloffs in Goldcorp Inc and SNC-Lavalin Group Inc .

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.05 percent, S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.02 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.11 percent. (Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)

TOP STORIES

Canadian base metal miner First Quantum Minerals Ltd reported a 42.5 percent drop in quarterly profit as copper prices plunged to five-and-a-half year lows.

Enbridge Inc, Canada's largest pipeline company, said it returned to profit in the fourth quarter as new projects entered service.

Centerra Gold Inc reported a loss for the fourth quarter as the miner produced and sold fewer ounces of gold and took a goodwill impairment charge due to a fall in reserves and resources at its Kumtor mine in Kyrgyzstan.

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1,201.4; -0.47 pct

US crude : $51.2; +0.08 pct

Brent crude : $60.47; +0.43 pct

LME 3-month copper : $5,700.5; -0.86 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

CIBC : KBW cuts to "underperform" from "market perform"

Canadian Tire Corp : RBC raises target to C$156 from C$149

Finning International : Raymond James raises to "outperform" from "market perform"

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY

0945 Markit Manufacturing PMI flash for Feb: Expected +53.6; Prior +53.9

($1= C$1.24)