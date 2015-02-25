Feb 25 Stock futures pointed to a lower start
for Canada's main stock index on Wednesday, a day after
weaker-than-expected quarterly earnings from Bank of Montreal
dragged down the index.
March futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.24
percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
No major economic events are scheduled for the day.
Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday as a decline in
oil and gas shares and a drop in Bank of Montreal offset
optimism spurred by comments by U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet
Yellen on monetary policy direction.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were
down 0.05 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET on Wednesday, S&P 500 e-mini
futures were down 0.15 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini
futures were down 0.19 percent.
(Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s;
The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)
TOP STORIES
Royal Bank of Canada, the country's biggest lender,
said quarterly net profit jumped 17 percent, helped by gains in
its personal and commercial banking and capital markets
businesses.
Encana Corp , Canada's largest natural gas
producer, reported an 84.5 percent drop in operating profit for
the fourth quarter, hurt by a fall in natural gas production and
weak oil prices.
Canadian auto parts maker Magna International Inc
cut its revenue forecast for 2015, hurt by weak demand
from Europe.
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,196.90; unchanged
US crude : $49.54; +0.53 pct
Brent crude : $59.14; +0.82 pct
LME 3-month copper : $5,790; +0.09 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Bank of Montreal : CIBC cuts price target to C$83
from C$84
Catamaran Corp : CIBC raises price target to C$77.50
from C$62.0
IAMGOLD Corp : HSBC raises to "overweight" from
"underweight"
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY
1000 New home sales unit mm for Jan: Expected +0.470 mln;
Prior +0.481 mln
1000 New home sales change mm for Jan: Prior +11.6 pct
FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:
TSX market report
Canadian dollar and bonds report
Reuters global stocks poll for Canada
Canadian markets directory
($1= C$1.24)
(Reporting by Nandi Kaul in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)