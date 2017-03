(Adds inflation data)

Feb 26 Futures pointed to a higher start for Canada's main stock index on Thursday, tracking gains in global markets.

March futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.15 percent at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Canada's annual inflation cooled to 1.0 percent in January, it lowest level since November 2013, with cheaper gasoline accounting for almost all of the yearly decline, Statistics Canada said on Friday..

Canada's main stock index gained on Wednesday as shares of Hudson's Bay Co surged on a plan to carve out its real estate assets and banking stocks rose after Royal Bank of Canada and National Bank of Canada posted solid earnings.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.08 percent at 8:30 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.15 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.14 percent.

TOP STORIES

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reported better-than-expected first-quarter earnings on Thursday, helped by strong profit growth in its wholesale banking business.

Royal Bank of Canada, the country's top lender, posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday, driven by significant gains in its personal and commercial banking and capital markets businesses.

COMMODITIES AT 8:30 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1,21.17; +1.25 pct

US crude : $50.05; -1.09 pct

Brent crude : $61.27; +0.57 pct

LME 3-month copper : $5,938.50; +2.21 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Absolute Software Corp : Imperial Capital raises price target to C$10 from C$8; outperform

Agrium Inc : BMO raises target price to C$120 from C$110; rating outperform

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY

0830 CPI mm, SA for Jan: Actual -0.7 pct; Prior -0.3 pct

0830 CPI yy, NSA for Jan: Actual -0.1 pct; Prior 0.8 pct

0830 Core CPI mm, SA for Jan: Actual 0.2 pct; Prior 0.1 pct

0830 Core CPI yy, NSA for Jan: Actual 1.6 pct; Prior 1.6 pct

0830 CPI Index, NSA for Jan: Actual 233.71; Prior 234.81

0830 Initial jobless claims: Actual 313,000; Prior 283,000

0830 Continued jobless claims: Actual 2.401 mln; Prior 2.43 mln

0830 Real weekly earnings mm for Jan: Actual 1.2 pct; Prior 0.2 pct

0830 Durable goods for Jan: Actual 2.8 pct; Prior -3.3 pct

0830 Durables ex-transport for Jan: Actual 0.3 pct; Prior -0.8 pct

0830 Durables ex-defense mm for Jan: Actual 3.0; Prior -3.0 pct

0830 Nondefense ex-air for Jan: Actual 0.6 pct; Prior -0.1 pct

0900 Monthly home price mm for Dec: Prior 0.8 pct

1100 KC Fed Manufacturing for Feb: Prior -2

1100 KC Fed Composite Index for Feb: Prior 3

1130 Cleveland Fed CPI for Jan: Prior 0.2 pct

TBA Build permits revised number mm for Jan: Prior 1.053 mln

TBA Build permits revised change mm for Jan: Prior -0.7 pct

