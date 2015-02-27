(Adds U.S. economic data)
Feb 27 Stock futures pointed to a slightly lower
opening for Canada's main stock index on Friday, tracking losses
in global markets.
March futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.16
percent at 8:30 a.m. ET.
No major economic events are scheduled for the day.
Canada's main stock index rose slightly on Thursday as
advances in Toronto Dominion Bank and Canadian Imperial
Bank of Commerce helped offset a drop in the energy
sector.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were
down 0.03 percent at 8:30 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were down 0.09 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were down 0.12 percent.
TOP STORIES
Bombardier Inc confirmed on Thursday that it will
begin long-delayed flight testing on Friday on the CS300 - the
larger version of its new CSeries narrow-body jet.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, the country's
No. 5 lender, reported better-than-expected first-quarter
earnings on Thursday, helped by strong growth in its wholesale
banking business, and unexpectedly raised its dividend.
COMMODITIES AT 8:30 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,205.20; -0.39 pct
US crude : $49.07; +2.28 pct
Brent crude : $61.11; -2.46 pct
LME 3-month copper : $5,838; -0.74 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Hudson's Bay Co : TD Securities raises target price
to C$36 from C$28
National Bank of Canada : Canaccord Genuity raises
target to C$49 from C$47
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY
0830 GDP preliminary for Q4: Actual 2.2 pct; Prior 2.6 pct
0830 GDP deflator preliminary for Q4: Actual 0.1 pct; Prior
-0.1 pct
0830 Core PCE prices preliminary for Q4: Actual 1.1 pct;
Prior 1.1 pct
0830 PCE prices preliminary for Q4: Actual -0.4 pct; Prior
-0.5 pct
0945 Chicago PMI for Feb: Expected 58.0; Prior 59.4
1000 U Mich Sentiment final for Feb: Expected 94.0; Prior
93.6
1000 U Mich Conditions final for Feb: Expected 103.0; Prior
103.1
1000 U Mich Expectations final for Feb: Expected 87.8; Prior
87.5
1000 Pending Homes Index for Jan: Prior 100.7
1000 Pending sales change mm for Jan: Expected 2.0 pct;
Prior -3.7 pct
($1= C$1.24)
