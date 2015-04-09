April 9 - Stock futures pointed to a lower
opening for Canada's main stock index on Thursday.
June futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.02
percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
Data on building permits and new housing price Index for
February is due at 8:30 a.m. ET
Canada's main stock index barely managed to extend its rally
to five sessions on Wednesday as energy stocks tumbled in line
with a pullback in oil prices, although much of the index
outside resources recorded gains.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were
down 0.08 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were down 0.14 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were down 0.15 percent.
TOP STORIES
Canadian planemaker Bombardier expects its
long-delayed CSeries passenger jet to receive certification in
2015, enabling the aircraft to start operating soon afterwards,
a company executive said on Thursday.
Canadian insurer Manulife Financial Corp is paying
$1.2 billion to Singapore's DBS Group Holdings Ltd for
a 15-year partnership that will allow the insurer to sell
products through the lender's Asian branch network.
Yamana Gold Inc plans to make its Brio Gold unit a
publicly listed company in the third quarter to realize the
unit's "considerable value," the Canadian gold producer said on
Wednesday.
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1195.1; fell 0.66 percent
US crude : $51.48; rose 2.1 percent
Brent crude : $56.98; rose 2.57 percent
LME 3-month copper : $6031; rose 0.35 percent
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Cameco Corp : Canaccord Genuity raises to buy from
hold
Delphi Energy : National Bank Financial cuts to
sector perform from outperform
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY
0830 Initial jobless claims: Expected 285,000; Prior 268,000
0830 Jobless claims 4-week average: Prior 285,500
0830 Continued jobless claims: Expected 2.356 mln; Prior
2.325 mln
1000 Wholesale inventories mm for Feb: Expected 0.2 pct;
Prior 0.2 pct
1000 Wholesale sales mm for Feb: Expected 0.1 pct; Prior
-3.3 pct
($1= C$1.15)
(Reporting by Pradip Kakoti in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju
Samuel)