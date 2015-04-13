New York Post apologizes after app apparently hacked
April 13 Stock futures pointed to a slightly lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Monday ahead of busy week of corporate results.
June futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.03 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
No major economic events are scheduled.
Canada's main stock index finished broadly higher on Friday, for a seventh straight day of gains, buoyed in part by resource stocks that benefited from higher commodity prices.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.12 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.14 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.03 percent.
(Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)
TOP STORIES
Canadian gold producers Alamos Gold Inc and AuRico Gold Inc said they would merge in a deal valued at about $1.5 billion.
Bombardier Inc is exploring a possible sale of all or part of its railway business, which bankers value at up to $5 billion, among options to pay for huge cost overruns in its aircraft business, sources familiar with the matter said.
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,199; -0.49 pct
US crude : $52.22; +1.12 pct
Brent crude : $58.38; +0.88 pct
LME 3-month copper : $6,010; -0.48 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Sirius XM Canada Holdings Inc : CIBC cuts price target to C$7.50 from C$8
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd : RBC raises rating to "outperform" from "sector perform"
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY
1400 Federal budget,$ for Mar: Expected -43.0 bln; Prior -192.0 bln
($1= C$1.26) (Reporting by Nandi Kaul in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)
