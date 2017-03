April 14 Stock futures pointed to a near flat to slightly higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Tuesday, tracking U.S. markets.

June futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.1 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

No major economic events are scheduled.

Canada's main stock index slipped into the red on Monday, ending a seven-day winning streak as rival miners Alamos Gold Inc and AuRico Gold Inc won no love from a merger and investors also took a step back from a range of industrial and energy names.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.02 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.1 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.02 percent. (Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)

TOP STORIES

Canadian oil storage and transport company Gibson Energy Inc said on Monday that it is building 900,000 barrels of crude oil storage at its terminal in Hardisty, Alberta, after receiving sufficient support from shippers.

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1,188; -0.9 pct

US crude : $52.35; +0.9 pct

Brent crude : $58.13; +0.4 pct

LME 3-month copper : $5,912; -1.3 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

AuRico Gold : BMO cuts target price to C$5.25 from C$5.50

Belo Sun Mining : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to C$0.70 from C$0.60

Hudbay Minerals Inc : Barclays raises target price to C$14 from C$13

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

0830 PPI final demand yy for March: Expected -0.8 pct; Prior -0.6 pct

0830 PPI final demand mm for March: Expected +0.2 pct; Prior -0.5 pct

0830 PPI ex food/energy yy for March: Expected +0.9 pct; Prior +1.0 pct

0830 PPI ex food/energy mm for March: Expected +0.1 pct; Prior -0.5 pct

0830 PPI ex food/energy/tr yy for March: Prior +0.7 pct

0830 PPI ex food/energy/tr mm for March: Prior +0.0 pct

0830 Retail sales mm for March: Expected +1.0 pct; Prior -0.6 pct

0830 Retail sales Ex-Autos mm for March: Expected +0.6 pct; Prior -0.1 pct

0830 Retail ex gas/autos for March: Expected +0.6 pct; Prior -0.2 pct

0830 Retail control for March: Expected +0.5 pct; Prior +0.0 pct

0855 Redbook mm: Prior +1.3 pct

0855 Redbook yy: Prior +3.4 pct

0900 NFIB business optimism Index for March: Prior +98.00

1000 Business inventories mm for Feb: Expected +0.2 pct; Prior +0.0 pct

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report

Canadian dollar and bonds report

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada

Canadian markets directory

($1= C$1.26) (Reporting by Nandi Kaul in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)