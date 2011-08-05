Disney hikes some US park ticket prices up to 4.9 pct
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
Aug 5 Toronto's main stock index was set to open higher on Friday, as a report showing U.S. job growth accelerated more than expected in July caused a snap reversal in investors sentiment.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Canadian equity futures <0#SXF:> pointed to a higher open.
* U.S. stock index futures rallied more than 1 percent after a report showed job growth accelerated more than expected in July as private employers stepped up hiring. [.N] ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ To receive an early e-mail of Reuters Morning News Call - Canada -- a preview of market moving news -- Thomson Reuters subscribers can register at [CA/MNC] ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index .CRB, a global commodities benchmark, rose 0.15 percent in early trade.
* Brent crude futures extended gains and U.S. crude turned positive in choppy trading after a better-than-expected July nonfarm payrolls report from the United States. [O/R]
* Gold prices held firm on Friday as the dollar fell against the euro after a monthly report showed the U.S. economy created more jobs than expected in July. [GOL/]
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* TMX Group (X.TO): The operator of the Toronto Stock Exchange reported higher-than-expected second-quarter earnings on increased revenue from new listings and derivatives trading, along with lower operating expenses. [ID:nL3E7J526L]
* Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO): The pipeline company second-quarter profit nearly doubled, surpassing analysts' expectations, helped by higher volumes of oil transported through its pipelines. [ID:nL3E7J52U0]
* GMP Capital Inc. (GMP.TO): The independent investment dealer reported a 79 percent drop in second-quarter profit, hurt by lower levels of underwriting activity and reduced institutional trading volumes. [ID:nL3E7J527D]
* Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc. (RBA.TO): The industrial auctioneer reported a 3 percent rise in net profit, driven by higher gross auction proceeds. [ID:nL3E7J52WW]
* Sierra Wireless (SW.TO): The mobile modem maker reported a narrower-than-expected loss in second-quarter, and said it expects third-quarter revenue to improve as it launches new products for Canada's expanding 4G network. [ID:nL3E7J460N]
* Magna International (MG.TO): The auto-parts maker posted a 4 percent drop in second-quarter profit as a result of higher commodity costs and weak performance at its European operations. [ID:nL3E7J52DB]
* Primaris Retail Real Estate Investment Trust PMZ_u.TO: The REIT posted lower second-quarter funds from operations, hurt by a one-time loss on its convertible debentures. [ID:nL3E7J45YS]
* Denison Mines (DML.TO): The uranium producer reported a second-quarter loss on Thursday as uranium sales fell sharply in the aftermath of the nuclear crisis in Japan. [ID:nN1E7731YV]
* Chorus Aviation Inc. CHRa.TO CHRb.TO: The company posted a lower second-quarter profit, hurt mainly by a rise in operating costs. [ID:nL3E7J4638]
* Enerplus Corp. (ERF.TO): The oil and gas company posted a higher second-quarter profit, but cut its production outlook for the year, hurt by unusually wet weather at some of its properties. [ID:nL3E7J52A1]
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian companies reported by Reuters. [RCH/CA]
* Air Canada ACa.TO price target cut to C$2.50 from C$3; rating sector perform at National Bank
* Gabriel Resources Ltd (GBU.TO) coverage started with sector performer and price target of C$8.50 at CIBC
* Great West Lifeco Inc (GWO.TO) rating raised to sector performer from sector underperformer at CIBC
* Parkland Fuel Corp (PKI.TO) rating raised to outperform from sector perform at National Bank
* Yellow Media Inc YLO.TO price target cut to C$0.80 from C$1.50; rating underperform at National Bank
($1= $0.98 Canadian) (Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 Nordstrom's sales of first daughter Ivanka Trump's line of clothing and shoes fell by nearly one-third in the past fiscal year, with sharp drops in sales weeks before the election, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.