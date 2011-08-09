Aug 9 Toronto's main stock index looked set for a rebound on Tuesday, following the previous session's plunge to its lowest level in nearly a year, as oil and metal prices erased early losses and turned positive.

U.S. stock index futures also pointed to a rebound from the previous session's nosedive as investors looked to a Federal Reserve statement for clues on how it may combat a market meltdown linked to fears of a new recession. [.N]

FACTORS TO WATCH

* Canadian equity futures <0#SXF:> pointed to a higher open.

* European equities briefly turned positive after steep declines earlier in the session, on technical buying and as investors started to scoop up beaten-down stocks, traders said. [.EU]

* Markets in Asia tumbled while Australia's benchmark staged the most dramatic comeback, to close up 1.2 percent, after being more than 5 percent in the red. ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ To receive an early e-mail of Reuters Morning News Call - Canada -- a preview of market moving news -- Thomson Reuters subscribers can register at [CA/MNC] ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

COMMODITY PRICE MOVES

* The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index .CRB, a global commodities benchmark, rose 1 percent in early trade.

* Brent crude shook off sharp losses to gain over $1, supported as investors edged back into riskier assets after a sharp sell off in recent sessions. [O/R]

* Gold hit a record $1,778 an ounce, in its biggest three-day rally since the depths of the financial crisis in late 2008, as equities succumbed to investor fear over the threat to the global economy from the European and U.S. debt crises. [GOL/]

* Copper prices fell to eight-month lows as nervousness about the health of the global economy prompted investors to sell assets perceived as risky, although traders said further falls were limited by consumer buying on expectations longer-term demand for the metal will remain intact. [MET/L]

CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH

* Uranium One UUU.TO: The uranium producer posted a more than five-fold increase in second-quarter profit on Monday, as the company boosted production by 33 percent and was paid more per pound of uranium sold. [ID:nN1E7770A7]

* Research In Motion RIM.TO: Primecap Management Co roughly doubled its stake in RIM in recent months to more than five percent even as the BlackBerry maker's shares fell sharply on investor concerns about market share losses to rivals like Apple Inc iPhone. [ID:nN1E777251]

* First Quantum (FM.TO): The miner rose to a net profit on Monday, as lower copper and gold production was outweighed by far higher metals prices. [ID:nN1E7771F4]

* Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO): The oil field services company reported second-quarter profit that more than tripled from a year ago. [ID:nL3E7J83T4]

* Thompson Creek Metals TCM.TO: The molybdenum miner's second-quarter profit fell 8 percent, hurt by higher costs, and it forecast lower production at its Thompson Creek mine in Idaho in the second half of the year. [ID:nL3E7J83JC]

* PetroBakken Energy Ltd PBN.TO: The oil firm's second-quarter profit soared, helped by strong oil prices, and the company said it expects to achieve higher production in the third and fourth quarters. [ID:nL3E7J907H]

* TSO3 Inc. (TOS.TO): The company, which designs sterilization technology for medical devices, posted a wider second-quarter loss, due to higher research and development costs. [ID:nL3E7J92P2]

* Hemisphere GPS Inc. HEM.TO: The company, which makes GPS systems for the agriculture and marine markets, posted a second-quarter profit that narrowly beat analysts' estimates, helped by a buoyant grain market. [ID:nL3E7J92S4]

* Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. (RME.TO): The construction and agriculture equipment broker reported a 44 percent rise in second-quarter profit On equipment demand from Alberta. It also appointed David Ascott as Rocky's CFO effective August 8. [ID:nL3E7J931T]

* Flint Energy Services Ltd. FES.TO: The company posted a surprise adjusted profit as its oilfield services segment gained momentum on increased drilling activity in North America, and forecast a stronger second half. [ID:nL3E7J83LL]

* Gasfrac Energy Services Inc. GFS.TO: The company's second-quarter loss widened as operating costs rose, and extended spring breakup conditions. [ID:nL3E7J83HL]

ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS

Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian companies reported by Reuters. [RCH/CA]

* Arcan Resources ARN.V: coverage started with sector outperformer rating and C$8.75 price target at CIBC

* Canadian REIT (REF_u.TO): price target cut to C$35 from C$36 at CIBC

* TVA (TVAb.TO): rating cut to underperform from sector perform; price target cut to C$12.50 from C$16 at National bank

* Pinecrest Energy Inc PRY.V: coverage started with sector performer rating and price target of C$3 at CIBC

($1= $0.99 Canadian) (Reporting by Karan Khemani; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)