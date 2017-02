TORONTO, Aug 10 Toronto's main stock market index fell more than 1 percent shortly after the open on Wednesday, as bank and oil shares gave back some of Tuesday's gains and a sharp drop in U.S. stocks weighed on investor sentiment.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE fell 125.40 points, or 1.04 percent, to 11,983.86. Nine of 10 main groups were lower, with utilities clinging to positive territory. (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)