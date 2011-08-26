* TSX ends up 43.20 points, or 0.35 percent, at 12,327.51
* Eight of 10 main sectors stronger
* Bernanke offers no additional U.S. stimulus measures
By Claire Sibonney and Trish Nixon
TORONTO, Aug 26 Toronto's main stock index
rebounded to end higher on Friday after a speech by Federal
Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke left the door open for further
U.S. stimulus measures next month.
Bernanke stopped short of signaling more moves to boost
growth during a speech at a central bank conference in Jackson
Hole, Wyoming, but he said the Fed's policy panel would meet
for two days in September instead of the scheduled one day to
discuss any additional stimulus. [nN1E77O1LR]
After an initial selloff following the speech, the TSX
index followed U.S. markets higher as some investors saw the
Fed's lack action as good news for the economy.
"After the initial selloff the markets said, hey, maybe the
fact that the Fed is staying out of the way and not meddling
with markets may not be such a bad thing," said Levente Mady,
market strategist at Union Securities in Vancouver.
Most of the TSX's 10 main sectors ended higher, though
financials - the most heavily weighted group - dragged the TSX
to underperform its U.S. counterparts after disappointing
results from Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO), the country's
biggest lender.
RBC shares tumbled 3.5 percent to C$48.98 after the company
reported a profit that missed estimates and said weak market
conditions would likely continue to weigh on it.
[ID:nN1E77N0YI]
Other big banks skidded ahead of earnings releases next
week. Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) shed 1.6 percent to C$51.34,
and Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) dropped 1.1 percent to
C$73.90.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
.GSPTSE ended up 43.20 points, or 0.35 percent, at 12,327.51.
Eight of its 10 main sectors ended higher, including weighty
materials and energy shares. The TSX gained 2.7 percent for the
week.
Fergal Smith, managing market strategist at Action
Economics, said near-term support holding around the Aug. 5 and
Aug. 8 lows of 11,600-11,900 would set up a double-bottom,
which could prompt a rally targeting the June low of 12,764.
On the upside, the top three gainers were fertilizer
producer Potash Corp (POT.TO), which jumped 3.9 percent to
C$56.15, and miners Goldcorp (G.TO) which gained 1.8 percent to
C$50.98, and Barrick Gold (ABX.TO), up 1.4 percent at C$50.06.
($1=$0.98 Canadian)
