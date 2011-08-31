(Corrects to show market rallied for fourth straight day, not
fifth)
Aug 31 Toronto's main stock index was set to
open higher on Wednesday, heading for a fourth straight day of
gains, after equities rose overnight. Higher copper prices
boost mining stocks.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Canadian equity futures <0#SXF:> pointed to a higher
open.
* U.S. stock index futures pointed to a higher open, with
futures for the S&P 500 SPc1, the Dow Jones DJc1 and the
Nasdaq 100 NDc1 up 0.3-0.8 percent. [.N]
* European shares were sharply higher, extending a rally
into a third session ahead U.S. data that may determine if the
Federal Reserve acts to boost the struggling U.S. economy.
[.EU]
* Asian markets rose, but the Nikkei closed flat as
investors took profits after four days of gains.
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
To receive an early e-mail of Reuters Morning News Call -
Canada -- a preview of market moving news -- Thomson Reuters
subscribers can register at [CA/MNC]
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index .CRB, a global
commodities benchmark, fell 0.20 percent in early trade.
* Oil dipped below $114 ahead of U.S. data that is expected
to show an increase in crude stocks. [O/R]
* Gold fell after a near 3 percent rally the day before
sparked by Federal Reserve comments on possible measures to
boost U.S. growth. The price is still set for its biggest
monthly gain in nearly two years. [GOL/]
* Copper rose, underpinned by a weaker dollar and supply
concerns. But an upcoming slew of U.S. economic data and
uncertainty shrouding the global economic outlook sidelined
traders and capped gains. [MET/L]
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Bombardier Inc. (BBDb.TO): The commercial planemaker
reported a 53 percent jump in profit on strength in its
aerospace and train-making segments. [ID:nL4E7JV1R4]
* Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO): The lender
reported a higher-than-expected profit on strong wealth
management and markets-related revenue. It raised its dividend
by 3.4 percent. [ID:nN1E77S1D7]
* Lundin Petroleum LUP.TO: The Swedish oil explorer and
producer said a North Sea appraisal well had confirmed an
extension of the Avaldsnes field, part of the world's biggest
oil discovery so far this year. [ID:nL5E7JV0VC]
* NAL Energy Corp. NAE.TO: The oil and gas producer said
it has extinguished a fire that damaged an oil battery at one
of its facilities in Saskatchewan and expects oil production to
be hurt by 1 percent due to the incident. [ID:nL4E7JV22F]
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters. [RCH/CA]
* Alimentation Couche Tard (ATDb.TO) price target cut to
C$34 from $34.50; rating outperform at National Bank
* Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) rating raised to sector
outperformer from sector performer at CIBC; price target cut to
C$61 from $64, rating sector perform at National Bank
* Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (CAR_u.TO) rating cut
to sector perform from outperform at RBC
* Gibson Energy (GEI.TO) coverage started with outperform
rating; C$19 price target at National Bank
* PetroMagdalena Energy PMD.V price target raised to
C$1.30 from C$1.20 at CIBC
* Transglobe Apartment REIT TGA_u.TO rating raised to
outperform from sector perform at RBC
($1= $0.98 Canadian)
(Reporting by Anil Kumar; editing by Janet Guttsman)