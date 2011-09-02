*TSX down 57.03 points, or 0.45 pct, at 12,643.71
*Nine of 10 sectors weaker, materials group rises on gold
(Updates with details, comments)
By Claire Sibonney
TORONTO, Sept 2 Toronto's main stock index
dropped sharply on Friday morning after dismal U.S. jobs data
signaled the frail state of the world's largest economy, but
rallying gold miners helped break the fall.
Oil and gas shares were among the hardest hit, as risk
assets were sold off after figures unexpectedly showed U.S.
employment growth ground to a halt in August, fueling fears of
a new recession. [nOAT004865]
Oil futures dropped more than $2 a barrel following the
report, sending Suncor Energy (SU.TO) down 2.8 percent to
C$30.10, and Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO) down 3.2
percent to C$35.10.
Offsetting the decline, gold miners climbed 2.7 percent to
the top of the gainers list, tracking higher bullion prices,
which neared $1,900 an ounce on safe-haven buying. [GOL/]
Barrick Gold (ABX.TO) jumped 3.8 percent to C$52.35,
Goldcorp (G.TO) advanced 3.3 percent to C$53.86, and Kinross
Gold (K.TO) added 2.9 percent to C$17.32.
"When you have gold up 50 bucks you have to think that gold
mining companies are going to be making a lot more money," said
Aaron Fennell, futures specialist at ScotiaMcLeod, noting the
price of gold has rallied $400 an ounce from $1,500 to more
than $1,900 since the beginning of the summer.
"Traders were really nervous at $1,900 and we lost $200
in basically 2-1/2 days ... now it's beginning to recover so it
makes investors in mining companies feel more confident that
$1,900 gold is here to stay."
At 10:36 a.m. (1436 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 57.03 points, or
0.45 percent, at 12,643.71. It pared earlier losses of more
than 1 percent as the materials group - home to gold miners -
gained 1.3 percent. The rest of the index's 10 sectors were
weaker, including financials, off 0.6 percent.
Laurentian Bank, however, climbed 1.4 percent to C$44.23,
after reporting net income rose 17 percent in its third quarter
as loan losses fell, beating analysts' earnings expectations.
[nN1E7810G9]
In technology issues, Research In Motion RIM.TO dropped
2.8 percent to C$30.17 after big box retailer Best Buy slashed
up to $150 off the U.S. price tag for RIM's PlayBook tablet
computer for the Labor Day weekend. [nN1E78021B]
WiLan Inc (WIN.TO) edged 0.1 percent lower to C$7.05 after
the technology licensing company said it had begun its patent
infringement cases against Apple Inc, Dell, Hewlett-Packard and
six other companies. [nL4E7K21GT]
($1=$0.98 Canadian)
(Reporting by Claire Sibonney; editing by Peter Galloway)