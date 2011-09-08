Sept 8 Toronto's main stock index looked set to
open lower on Thursday, as an unexpected rise in U.S. jobless
claims weighed on investor sentiment and the price of
commodities including oil and copper.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Canadian equity futures <0#SXF:> pointed to a lower
open.
* U.S. stock index futures extended losses after data
showed new U.S. jobless claims rose unexpectedly last week,
further evidence of a weak labor market. [.N]
* European stocks rose, extending a sharp rally from the
previous session, as investors became more optimistic that
policymakers would act to avert recession and tackle the euro
zone debt crisis. [.EU]
* Markets in Asia were largely up, but Hong Kong and
Shanghai shares surrendered early gains and ended 0.7 percent
lower.
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index .CRB, a global
commodities benchmark, rose 0.05 percent in early trade.
* Brent and U.S. crude futures slipped in choppy trading
after separate reports showed jobless claims rose in the United
States last week and that the nation's trade deficit shrank
more than expected in July as exports rose. [O/R]
* Gold bounced back as the previous session's dramatic 3
percent price slide tempted physical bullion buyers back to the
market, with concerns over euro zone debt and the U.S. economy
firmly underpinning interest. [GOL/]
* Copper hit a session low as the dollar rose after an
unexpected increase in U.S. jobless claims and after comments
from the European Central Bank President Jean-Claude Trichet on
downside risk to the economy. [MET/L]
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Research in Motion RIM.TO: South Africa has no
intention to clamp down on RIM's BlackBerry Messenger service,
the country's communications minister said, contradicting
comments this week from a junior minister. [ID:nL5E7K80V1]
* Encana Corp. (ECA.TO): The natural gas producer is
nearing a new joint-venture agreement to develop its British
Columbia shale gas assets and the deal will have a number of
key differences from a failed arrangement with PetroChina,
Encana's CEO said on Wednesday. [ID:nN1E7861IV]
* Groupe Aeroplan AER.TO: The company said it bought a
minority stake in Cardlytics, a U.S.-based transaction
marketing company, for $23 million and signed a long-term deal
with it to get access to top retailers. [ID:nL3E7K823J]
* Descartes Systems Group Inc.(DSG.TO): The logistics
management software and services provider posted a 30 percent
rise in second quarterly profit, helped by an increase in its
services revenue. [ID:nL3E7K81VB]
* Transat AT Inc. TRZa.TO TRZb.TO: The holiday travel
operator posted a third-quarter loss, as higher fuel prices
hurt margins, and forecast weak fourth-quarter results.
[ID:nL3E7K822U]
* Migao Corp MGO.TO: The Chinese fertilizer maker said
that its first-quarter profit fell due to maintenance shutdowns
that reduced sales of some of its more profitable crop nutrient
products. [ID:nN1E78705F]
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters. [RCH/CA]
* Major Drilling Group International Inc (MDI.TO) price
target raised to C$16 from C$15.33 at CIBC
* Novagold Resources (NG.TO) price target cut to C$10.50
from C$10.75; rating sector perform at National Bank
* Pacific Rubiales Energy PRE.TO price target raised to
C$35.75 from C$35 at CIBC
* Transcontinental (TCLa.TO) price target cut to C$17 from
C$18.50, rating outperform at National Bank; price target cut
to C$17 from C$19 at CIBC
($1= $0.98 Canadian)
