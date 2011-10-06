Oct 6 Toronto's main stock index was set to
extend gains on Thursday from the previous session on rising
commodity prices and after Bank of England took monetary policy
action to try to boost its economy.
World stocks were firmer after the Bank of England pledged
to buy a a bigger-than-expected 75 billion pounds in assets to
bolster the UK economy. [MKTS/GLOB]
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Canadian equity futures <0#SXF:> pointed to a higher
open.
* U.S. stock index futures rose, following two days of
market gains as optimism grew that European policymakers were
making progress in efforts to shore up stressed banks. [.N]
* European shares rose, with a blue-chip index flirting
with levels not seen in five weeks, as banking stocks climbed
on rising hopes of coordinated action to recapitalise the
lenders and shelter them from the region's debt crisis. [.EU]
* Most Asian bourses were up. Crude rose on surprise fall
in U.S. inventories and concerns that Libya's largest oilfield
could be damaged.
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index .CRB, a global
commodities benchmark, rose 0.51 percent in early trade.
* Oil prices rose around $1 a barrel on expectations Europe
would take steps to support its banks and as economic and
industry data suggested global growth may be slightly stronger
than anticipated. [O/R]
* Gold firmed in Europe on Thursday as a strong recovery in
equity markets cut selling of the precious metal to cover
losses elsewhere, and as physical buyers took advantage of
lower prices to stock up. [GOL/]
* Tin rose to a two-week high on Thursday, tracking gains
across the base metals complex on hopes European policymakers
would step-in to support its financial sector. [MET/L]
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Cameco Corp. (CCO.TO): The uranium producer said it
signed a new milling arrangement with its joint venture
partners which will help it cut operating cost at its Cigar
Lake project. [ID:nL3E7L604S]
* Provident Energy Ltd. PVE.TO: The operator of natural
gas processing facilities raised its forecast for 2011 adjusted
earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization,
on higher production at its Redwater facilities in Alberta.
[ID:nL3E7L61LW]
* Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO): The miner posted a 9 percent
rise in production at its flagship Mulatos mine in Mexico, and
said it was on track to meet its annual output view.
[ID:nL3E7L61M9]
* Air Canada ACa.TOACb.TO: Air Canada and tiny rival
Porter Airlines filled more seats on their flights in
September. [ID:nN1E79409I]
* DragonWave Inc. (DWI.TO): The telecom equipment maker
posted a fourth straight quarterly loss but said revenue rose
from the previous quarter. [ID:nN1E7941RR]
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters. [RCH/CA]
* Air Canada ACa.TO price target cut to C$2 from C$2.50;
rating sector perform at National Bank
($1= $1.05 Canadian)
