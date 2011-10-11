Oct 11 Toronto's main stock index was set for a
higher open on Tuesday, catching up with rising global markets
after closing on Monday for the Canadian Thanksgiving holiday.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Canadian equity futures <0#SXF:> pointed to a higher
open.
* U.S. stock index futures fell after a strong rally in the
prior session as investors awaited the results of a key vote by
Slovakia on expanding the euro zone rescue fund. [.N]
* European shares fell snapping a four-day rally, in
cautious trading ahead of a vote in Slovakia on extending the
euro zone rescue fund, and the start of U.S. earnings season.
[.EU]
* Asian shares rose after China moved to support its stock
market by buying shares of major banks
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index .CRB, a global
commodities benchmark, fell 0.48 percent in early trade.
* Brent crude oil fell more than $1 to below $108 per
barrel on concerns over the health of the euro zone economy and
as Kuwaiti oil exports resumed after a strike by the country's
customs union. [O/R]
* Gold eased 1 percent giving up some of the previous day's
gains, as stocks and the euro were pressured by waning optimism
over a new plan to tackle euro zone debt, and ahead of a vote
in Slovakia to ratify changes to the bloc's rescue fund.
[GOL/]
* Copper slipped prompted by concerns about the debt crisis
in the euro zone, with uncertainty prevailing ahead of the
outcome of a vote by Slovakia to approve new powers of the euro
zone rescue fund. [MET/L]
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Research In Motion RIM.TO: An activist shareholder in
the Blackberry maker said owners of at least 8 percent of the
company's stock supported calls for a sale of the company or at
least a radical corporate reshuffling. [ID:nN1E7991HS]
* Air Canada ACa.TO ACb.TO: The Canadian government was
considering its options on Monday but made it clear that a
strike at Air Canada would not be tolerated after flight
attendants at the country's biggest carrier issued a 72-hour
strike notice. [ID:nN1E7990NJ]
Separately, flight attendants have rejected a tentative
labor contract with the country's biggest airline, and also
served notice of their intension to strike on October 13.
[ID:nN1E79612M]
* Daylight Energy Ltd. DAY.TO: A unit of China
Petrochemical Corp has signed a deal to buy the oil and gas
explorer for C$2.2 billion in cash, underscoring China's quest
to secure enough energy to power its booming economy.
[ID:nL3E7LA1PW]
* Centamin Egypt Ltd. (CEE.TO): The miner said its gold
production had returned to planned levels after the regular
delivery of blasting products resumed in late July.
[ID:nL3E7LB10Z]
* Talison Lithium TLH.TO: The company sold 53 percent
more lithium concentrate in the first-quarter, helped by strong
demand for the product from electric vehicle battery makers.
[ID:nL3E7LB1X1]
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters. [RCH/CA]
* Alliance Grain Traders (AGT.TO) price target cut to C$26
from C$27 at National Bank
* Dragonwave Inc (DWI.TO) rating cut to sector
underperformer from sector performer at CIBC
* Enbridge Inc (ENB.TO) price target raised to C$34 from
C$33.50 at National Bank; price target raised to C$35 from C$34
at CIBC
* MDA (MDA.TO) price target cut to C$48.50 from C$59.50 at
CIBC
($1= $1.03 Canadian)
