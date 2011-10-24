Oct 24 Toronto's resource heavy main stock index looked set to open slightly higher on Monday on rising commodity prices after data showed China's vast manufacturing sector picked up moderately in October.

FACTORS TO WATCH

* Canadian equity futures <0#SXF:> pointed to a higher open.

* U.S. stock index futures edged lower after the S&P 500 posted its third straight week of gains as investors had doubts European policymakers would come up with an agreement to fix the region's debt crisis. [.N]

* European shares turned negative as bank shares pared earlier session gains as difference remained between policymakers over the size of losses private bondholders of Greek government bonds will have to accept. [.EU]

* Markets in Asia were up, with Hong Kong shares surging to their best day in two weeks.

COMMODITY PRICE MOVES

* The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index .CRB, a global commodities benchmark, rose 0.62 percent in early trade.

* Brent crude oil rose above $110 a barrel after stronger Chinese manufacturing data suggested the world economy would avoid a double-dip recession, supporting fuel consumption and outweighing fears over weak European data. [O/R]

* Gold rose more than 1 percent, as European leaders edged towards a solid plan to resolve the euro zone debt crisis and signs that China's economy is in better shape than feared. [GOL/]

* Copper rose more than 4 percent as encouraging manufacturing data from top metals consumer China and hopes that European leaders may soon strike a deal to solve the debt crisis boosted investor confidence. [MET/L]

CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH

* Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO): The company said on Friday it would ration space on three lines on its massive export system for November due to high nominations and capacity restrictions. [ID:nWNAB4516]

* Silver Standard Resources Inc.(SSO.TO): The company said it resumed silver concentrate sales on a spot basis at its Pirquitas mill in Argentina, which was shut down in September due to a gearbox failure. [ID: nL3E7LO1OQ]

* Mercator Minerals Ltd. ML.TO: The company forecast copper output from its Mineral Park Mine in Arizona at an average 51 million pounds annually for the next five years, after completing the second stage of the site's expansion project. [ID:nL3E7LO21O]

* Bannerman Resources BAN.TO: The company said on Monday it would focus on discussions with other parties after its board concluded it was unlikely to know whether Chinese firm Hanlong could enter into a binding acquisition agreement within a reasonable time frame.[ID:nS9E7LB00Q]

* Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (DNG.TO): The company will build its second gold-ore processing facility in Peru with a capacity of up to 430 tonnes per day. [ID:nL3E7LO1XF]

($1= $1.00 Canadian) (Reporting By Chandra Ramarathnam; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)