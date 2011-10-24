*TSX up 134.70 points, or 1.1 pct, at 12,084.19

*Nine of 10 index sectors stronger, health care down

*China's manufacturing sector expands in October (Updates with details, commentary)

By Claire Sibonney

TORONTO, Oct 24 Toronto's main stock index rose sharply on Monday morning, lifted by encouraging manufacturing data from China and hopes that European leaders may soon strike a deal to fix the euro-zone debt crisis.

Resource shares were among the big gainers as commodity prices, including gold, rallied. [O/R] [MET/L] [GOL/] Barrick Gold ( ABX.TO ) rose 2.9 percent to C$46.21, Goldcorp ( G.TO ) was up 2.6 percent at C$56.16, and Suncor Energy ( SU.TO ) added 1.7 percent to C$30.80.

Bullion prices rose more than 1 percent as European leaders edged closer to a solid plan to resolve the euro zone crisis.

Some progress was made at a summit in Brussels over the weekend, with agreements near on bank recapitalization and on how to leverage the European Union's EFSF rescue fund to try to stop bond market contagion. [ID:nL5E7LM0VD]

"They're still dealing with the problems they have in Europe and nothing is worse, nothing is a whole lot better yet, but at least we're standing where we know where we are," said Fred Ketchen, director of equity trading at Scotia McLeod.

Final decisions on a debt plan were deferred until a second summit on Wednesday with sharp differences remaining over the size of losses private holders of Greek government bonds will have to accept.

Also boosting market confidence, data showed China's vast manufacturing sector picked up speed in October, snapping a three-month contraction and underscoring the resilience of the world's second-largest economy and top energy consumer. [ID:nL3E7LL1AE]

"That certainly lifts confidence and relieves some of the worries perhaps that people had had," Ketchen said.

At 10:27 a.m. (1427 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 134.70 points, or 1.1 percent, at 12,084.19.

The TSX also benefited from better sentiment on U.S. markets after strong earnings from Caterpillar. [.N]

Nine of the TSX index's 10 sectors were stronger. Health care dropped 5.8 percent, driven down by SXC Health Solutions Corp SXC.TO, the net loss leader. SXC plunged 25 percent to C$42.50 after U.S. health insurer Cigna Corp <CI.N > said it will buy one of SXC's biggest customers. [ID:nL3E7LO2FR]

Another big mover was Silvercorp ( SVM.TO ), which surged 17.6 percent to C$9.61 after it said that a KPMG Forensic report had confirmed its sales figures. The figures had been questioned in an anonymous short-seller report. [ID:nN1E79N0A5]

($1=$1.01 Canadian) (Reporting by Claire Sibonney; editing by Peter Galloway)