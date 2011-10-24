*TSX up 134.70 points, or 1.1 pct, at 12,084.19
*Nine of 10 index sectors stronger, health care down
*China's manufacturing sector expands in October
By Claire Sibonney
TORONTO, Oct 24 Toronto's main stock index rose
sharply on Monday morning, lifted by encouraging manufacturing
data from China and hopes that European leaders may soon strike
a deal to fix the euro-zone debt crisis.
Resource shares were among the big gainers as commodity
prices, including gold, rallied. [O/R] [MET/L] [GOL/] Barrick
Gold (ABX.TO) rose 2.9 percent to C$46.21, Goldcorp (G.TO) was
up 2.6 percent at C$56.16, and Suncor Energy (SU.TO) added 1.7
percent to C$30.80.
Bullion prices rose more than 1 percent as European leaders
edged closer to a solid plan to resolve the euro zone crisis.
Some progress was made at a summit in Brussels over the
weekend, with agreements near on bank recapitalization and on
how to leverage the European Union's EFSF rescue fund to try to
stop bond market contagion. [ID:nL5E7LM0VD]
"They're still dealing with the problems they have in
Europe and nothing is worse, nothing is a whole lot better yet,
but at least we're standing where we know where we are," said
Fred Ketchen, director of equity trading at Scotia McLeod.
Final decisions on a debt plan were deferred until a second
summit on Wednesday with sharp differences remaining over the
size of losses private holders of Greek government bonds will
have to accept.
Also boosting market confidence, data showed China's vast
manufacturing sector picked up speed in October, snapping a
three-month contraction and underscoring the resilience of the
world's second-largest economy and top energy consumer.
[ID:nL3E7LL1AE]
"That certainly lifts confidence and relieves some of the
worries perhaps that people had had," Ketchen said.
At 10:27 a.m. (1427 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 134.70 points, or 1.1
percent, at 12,084.19.
The TSX also benefited from better sentiment on U.S.
markets after strong earnings from Caterpillar. [.N]
Nine of the TSX index's 10 sectors were stronger. Health
care dropped 5.8 percent, driven down by SXC Health Solutions
Corp SXC.TO, the net loss leader. SXC plunged 25 percent to
C$42.50 after U.S. health insurer Cigna Corp <CI.N > said it
will buy one of SXC's biggest customers. [ID:nL3E7LO2FR]
Another big mover was Silvercorp (SVM.TO), which surged
17.6 percent to C$9.61 after it said that a KPMG Forensic
report had confirmed its sales figures. The figures had been
questioned in an anonymous short-seller report.
[ID:nN1E79N0A5]
($1=$1.01 Canadian)
