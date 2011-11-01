Nov 1 Toronto's resource heavy main stock index
looked set to open lower on Tuesday, hurt by tumbling commodity
prices, after the deal to rescue Greece and prevent a wider
sovereign debt crisis faced a new hurdle.
A Greek plan to call a referendum on a bailout package
reignited fears the rescue deal would unravel, with the
collapse of MF Global also weighing on commodities.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Canadian equity futures <0#SXF:> pointed to a lower
open.
* U.S. stock index futures tumbled on news of the Greek
vote and as Asian economic data reignited fears of a slowdown
* European stocks sank, suffering their biggest one-day
sell-off in a month after Greece's prime minister unexpectedly
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index .CRB, a global
commodities benchmark, fell 1.76 percent in early trade.
* Oil prices fell more than $2 per barrel as worries over
the euro zone debt crisis and the collapse of broker-dealer MF
* Gold buckled under the pressure of a stronger dollar
after the Greek prime minister shocked financial markets by
* Copper fell on a stronger dollar and worries about the
impact on the global economy of the euro zone crisis and an
unexpected slowdown in factory activity in big metals consumer
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Thomson Reuters Corp. (TRI.TO): The news and data
provider reported a 10 percent rise in third-quarter profit,
beating market estimates, as revenue grew and margins expanded,
though growth in its Markets division remained sluggish.
* Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO): The bank said on Monday
it's wholly owned Mexican subsidiary will contribute C$56
million ($54.9 million) to the Canadian bank's fourth-quarter
* Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc. (RBA.TO): The company's
third-quarter profit halved, due in part to a slowdown in the
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
* Altagas (ALA.TO) price target raised to C$29 from C$28.50
at National Bank
* Canaco Resources CAN.V coverage started with sector
outperformer rating; target of C$4.50 at CIBC
* Canacol Energy (CNE.TO) price target cut to C$0.80 from
C$0.90 at CIBC
* Cervus Equipment CVL.TO rating cut to sector perform
from outperform at National Bank
* Grande Cache Coal GCE.TO rating cut to hold from buy at
Salman Partners
* Teranga Gold (TGZ.TO) price target cut to C$3 from C$3.50
at CIBC
* Queenston Mining QMI.TO coverage started with sector
performer rating; price target of C$8 at CIBC
* PetroMagdalena Energy PMD.V price target raised to
C$1.75 from C$1.50 at CIBC
($1=$1.02 Canadian)
