Oct 26 Canadian stocks looked set to open
higher on Wednesday, with natural resource shares helped by
rising commodity prices, though investors were on guard ahead
of the crucial European Union debt summit.
Investors will also closely watch the Bank of Canada's
Monetary Policy Report after the central bank said on Tuesday,
the outlook for Canadian economy had weakened, citing European
debt crisis and slowing growth in its top trade partner, United
States. [ID:nN1E79O0F9]
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Canadian equity futures <0#SXF:> pointed to a higher
open.
* U.S. stock index futures rose after the S&P fell 2
percent in the previous session as optimism about corporate
earnings offset concerns about the results of a meeting of
European leaders to tackle the region's debt crisis. [.N]
* European shares edged higher in thin, choppy trade ahead
of a meeting of regional leaders to try and resolve the
two-year-old euro-zone debt crisis. [.EU]
* Asian shares declined ahead of a key meeting of European
policymakers later in the session, with concerns heightening
that the outcome to contain Europe's sovereign debt crisis
could fall short of expectations.
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index .CRB, a global
commodities benchmark, rose 0.48 percent in early trade.
* Brent crude futures eased, giving up earlier gains, due
to worries that Europe may fail to deliver a firm solution to
its sovereign debt crisis. [O/R]
* Gold hit one-month highs in its longest stretch of gains
in over two months as investors sought the safety of bullion in
the face of an uncertain outcome to a key EU summit and after a
surprisingly poor read of U.S. consumer confidence. [GOL/]
* Copper rose ahead of a European Union summit, but looked
vulnerable if markets are disappointed by lack of progress in
tackling the euro zone debt crisis. [MET/L]
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Research in Motion RIM.TO: The BlackBerry maker said
the software upgrade for its PlayBook tablet has been delayed
to February next year. The tablet will ship without the
Blackberry messenger software, the company said in a blog post
on its website. [ID:nL3E7LQ05S]
* Canadian National Railway Co. (CNR.TO): The railroad
company reported a 19 percent rise in third-quarter profit on
Tuesday thanks to record carloadings and revenues, strong
operational execution and cost controls. [ID:nN1E79J1VA]
* Rogers Communications (RCIb.TO): The wireless company
posted a slightly higher third-quarter adjusted profit, helped
mainly by strength in its wireless unit. [ID:nL3E7LQ1XX]
* Air Canada ACa.TO ACb.TO: The airline agreed to
withdraw its appeal against an arbitrator's ruling on pensions
for new hires at the airline after the union representing its
check-in and call-center staff threatened job action.
[ID:nN1E79O26U]
* Capital Power Corp. (CPX.TO): The North American
independent power producer posted a narrower quarterly loss,
helped by higher spot power prices in Alberta and better
performance of its plants. [ID:nL3E7LP425]
* MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO): The oil sands developer swung
to a loss, hurt mainly by unfavourable foreign exchange and
higher planned maintenance costs. [ID:nL3E7LQ1LJ]
* Pacific Rubiales PRE.TO: The oil firm threatened to
suspend operations at its Campo Rubiales oil fields if the
Colombian government fails improve protection from illegal
armed groups and violent protests. [ID:nN1E79O27B]
* Imax Corp. IMX.TO: The giant movie screen maker expects
the number of screens in China to rise to 200 in two to three
years, up from 85 at the end of 2011, CEO Richard Gelfond said.
[ID:nB9E7K802J]
* Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO): The construction company said
its mining division secured a C$80 million contract for work at
a new potash mine in Saskatchewan. [ID:nL3E7LQ1PP]
* Claude Resources CRJ.TO: The precious metals miner said
it has increased its offer for the rest of St. Eugene Mining
Corp SEM.V in a stock deal that now values the smaller gold
exploration company at C$19 million. [ID:nL3E7LQ20H]
* Progressive Waste Solutions BIN.TO: The waste manager's
third-quarter profit missed market estimates and the company
expects lower pricing at its collection operations in the
northeastern parts of United States to continue for the rest of
the year. [ID:nL3E7LP3Z1]
($1= $1.01 Canadian)
