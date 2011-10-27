Oct 27 Toronto's main stock index was set to
open sharply higher on Thursday, driven by investor relief that
European policymakers reached a deal aimed at halting the
region's two-year old debt crisis.
The deal included a plan to leverage the bloc's rescue fund
to 1 trillion euros, a 50 percent haircut for private holders
of Greek debt and recapitalization of banks. [ID:nL5E7LR2LX]
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Canadian equity futures <0#SXF:> pointed to a higher
open.
* The Canadian dollar strengthened past parity to a
one-month high against its U.S. counterpart. [CAD/]
* U.S. stock index futures rose sharply after European
leaders agreed to boost the region's bailout fund. [.N]
* Financial stocks led European shares higher after EU
leaders and banks struck a deal intended to draw a line under
the euro zone' spiraling debt problems, setting up the market
for its biggest one-month gain in more than two years. [.EU]
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index .CRB, a global
commodities benchmark, rose 1.45 percent in early trade.
* Oil rose towards $111 a barrel after European leaders
struck a deal with private holders of Greek debt, easing
concerns that economic weakness could spread and curb energy
demand. [O/R]
* Gold steadied after a deal by European leaders to tackle
the euro zone debt crisis encouraged investors to delve back
into riskier assets such as higher-yielding currencies and
equities and also to boost their bullion holdings. [GOL/]
* Copper rose 4 percent to hit its highest in more than a
month as investors welcomed a long-awaited deal agreed by
European leaders. [MET/L]
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Potash Corp (POT.TO): The world's top fertilizer maker
said that its third-quarter profit more than doubled, as strong
grain prices boosted demand for its crop nutrient products.
[ID:nN1E79P2GK]
* Barrick Gold (ABX.TO): The gold miner reported a 45
percent increase in its quarterly profit on Thursday, driven by
a sharp increase in bullion prices. [ID:nN1E79P2GN]
* Research in Motion RIM.TO: Consumers in the United
States and Canada have sued RIM for a days-long service outage
on BlackBerry devices that rippled across the world earlier
this month. [ID:nN1E79P2GT]
* Goldcorp Inc. (G.TO): The gold miner said on Wednesday
its third-quarter operating earnings rose 10.2 percent, driven
largely by a sharp increase in the price of gold.
[ID:nN1E79P23Q]
* Bombardier Inc. (BBDb.TO) The civil aircraft maker said
on Wednesday that an unnamed Chinese airline has tentatively
agreed to buy six of its CRJ900 NextGen regional commercial
aircraft. [ID:nN1E79P26J]
* Teck Resources TCKa.TOTCKb.TO: The diversified miner
said its third-quarter net income more than doubled, driven
largely by strong results from its coal and copper businesses.
[ID:nN1E79P2GI]
* Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO): The Canadian oil sands
producer posted a 73 percent rise in third-quarter profit on
higher production and crude prices. [ID:nL3E7LR1H8]
* Agnico-Eagle Mines (AEM.TO): The company reported a
third-quarter net loss on Wednesday, as its results were hurt
by a large charge related to the write-off of its investment in
the Goldex mine in Quebec. [ID:nN1E79P1F2]
* Nexen Inc. NXY.TO: The independent oil producer
quarterly profit fell 65 percent despite higher crude prices as
the company had to tackle lower production rates at some
assets. [ID:nL3E7LR1B6]
* Pacific Rubiales PRE.TO: Colombia sent 400 additional
police to guard Colombia's largest oil field after the company
threatened to suspend operations there unless reinforcements
were sent to help quell a violent demonstration.
[ID:nN1E79P261]
* Domtar Corp. (UFS.TO): The paper and pulp producer
reported a 39 percent fall in third-quarter profit on weak pulp
prices and higher input costs, and said paper shipments are
expected to drop sequentially in the fourth quarter.
[ID:nL3E7LR22S]
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters. [RCH/CA]
* Alimentation Couche Tard (ATDb.TO) price target raised to
C$36 from C$34 at National Bank
* Astral Media Inc. ACMa.TO price target cut to C$40 from
C$43 at Credit Suisse
* Canadian National Railway (CNR.TO) price target raised to
C$80 from C$76 at Raymond James
* Canadian Pacific Railway (CP.TO) price target cut to $58
from $62 at Credit Suisse
* Firstservice Corp. (FSV.TO) price target cut to C$38.00
from C$39.50 at CIBC
* Quest Rare Minerals QRM.V coverage started with
outperform; target $4.30 at National Bank
($1= $0.99 Canadian)
(Reporting by Rahul Karunakar; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)