TORONTO Nov 8 Toronto's main stock index
looked set to open higher on Tuesday, supported by stronger
commodity prices, ahead of a crucial Italian parliamentary vote
on budget reforms.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Canadian equity futures <0#SXF:> pointed to a higher
open.
* U.S. stock index futures rose as lawmakers in Rome
readied for a crucial vote on public finances that marks the
latest chapter in the euro zone debt crisis. [.N]
* European shares rose, bouncing from two days of losses, as
upbeat corporate news from the likes of telecom heavyweight
Vodafone helped offset some investors' concerns about the euro
zone debt crisis. [.EU]
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index .CRB, a global
commodities benchmark, rose 0.29 percent in early trade.
* Oil prices rose to near $116 a barrel as investors said
strong seasonal fundamentals and concerns about an escalating
dispute over Iran's nuclear program outweighed worries caused
by Italy's sovereign debt risk. [O/R]
* Gold was steady, consolidating near a one and a half
month high, with investors holding onto the safe haven asset
due to fears that the euro zone debt crisis might engulf Italy.
[GOL/]
* Copper steadied ahead of a vote on public finances in
Italy that may give more clues about the development of the
sovereign debt crisis in Europe, which is hindering economic
growth and clouding the base metals demand outlook. [MET/L]
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* TMX Group (X.TO): Toronto Stock Exchange operator
reported a 21 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by
higher revenue from derivative markets trading.
[ID:nL4E7M81TX]
* Uranium One Inc. UUU.TO: The uranium producer posted a
third-quarter profit that beat analysts' estimates, helped by
higher realized prices. [ID:nL4E7M80EB]
* Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO): The company's quarterly
profit rose three-fold, gaining on derivative instruments, and
the Canadian copper miner backed its full-year production
outlook. [ID:nL4E7M73FF]
* Minefinders Inc. MFL.TO: The precious metals miner
posted third-quarter results below market estimates as gold and
silver production were hit by cyanide supply issues.
[ID:nL4E7M73CE]
* Thompson Creek Metals TCM.TO: The molybdenum miner
reported a lower adjusted profit on Monday, as production fell
in the third quarter and a non-cash foreign exchange loss hit
earnings.[ID:nN1E7A6196]
* Taseko Mines (TKO.TO): Canadian federal regulators on
Monday ruled that the company's revised mine plan for its
Prosperity copper-gold project in British Columbia will be
studied by a federal review panel. [ID:nN1E7A626Z]
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters. [RCH/CA]
* Arcan Resources ARN.V: coverage resumed with sector
perform rating at National Bank Financial; price target raised
to C$8 from C$7.50 at CIBC
* Chorus Aviation CHRb.TO: price target cut to C$3.50
from C$4.25 at National Bank Financial
* Cameco Corp (CCO.TO): price target cut to C$42 from C$43
at CIBC
* Vermilion Energy (VET.TO): price target raised to C$52
from C$50 at National Bank Financial
* Poseidon Concepts PSN.TO: coverage started with
outperform rating; target of C$15 at National Bank Financial
* Ensign Energy Services (ESI.TO): price target cut to C$21
from C$22 at RBC
* Richmont Mines (RIC.TO): price target raised to C$16 from
C$14 at CIBC
($1= $1.01 Canadian)
