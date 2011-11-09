* TSX falls 173.04 pts, or 1.4 percent, to 12,315.81
* Italian bond yields hit 7 pct, sparking fears
* Energy, financial shares lead market lower
By Jon Cook
TORONTO, Nov 9 Toronto's main stock index
plunged more than 1 percent shortly after open on Wednesday, as
a spike in Italian bond yields sparked fears the country will
need a bailout, ratcheting up the region's debt crisis.
Global stocks, commodity prices and Canadian resource
companies all took a pounding after the resignation of Italian
Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi sent Italy's 10-year bond
yields above the precarious 7-percent level, which had
previously caused other European Union countries such as
Greece, Ireland and Portugal to seek bailouts. [MKTS/GLOB]
With a debt burden of about 1.9 trillion euros, Italy is
considered too difficult to bail out, and a default would
probably send Europe into recession and drag on global growth.
"It's fear of contagion," said John Kinsey, portfolio
manager at Caldwell Securities Ltd. "They're the third-largest
economy in Europe and this is really where the fear factor
comes in. It's not just Greece with 10 million people."
"If their (EU) economy goes down that affects China because
they were a big importer from China and people are worried the
Chinese economy will slow."
Commodity prices fell across the board, with oil and copper
retreating from six-week highs earlier in the week. [O/R]
[MET/L]
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
.GSPTSE fell 173.04 points, or 1.4 percent, to 12,315.81.
Energy stocks led the Canadian market lower, falling more
than 2 percent. The biggest drag was Suncor Energy Inc (SU.TO),
which plunged 3.4 percent to C$32.18.
Financial stocks were the next biggest weight, dropping 1.7
percent, led down by Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO), which fell
2.2 percent to C$45.38.
