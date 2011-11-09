* TSX falls 173.04 pts, or 1.4 percent, to 12,315.81

* Italian bond yields hit 7 pct, sparking fears

* Energy, financial shares lead market lower

By Jon Cook

TORONTO, Nov 9 Toronto's main stock index plunged more than 1 percent shortly after open on Wednesday, as a spike in Italian bond yields sparked fears the country will need a bailout, ratcheting up the region's debt crisis.

Global stocks, commodity prices and Canadian resource companies all took a pounding after the resignation of Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi sent Italy's 10-year bond yields above the precarious 7-percent level, which had previously caused other European Union countries such as Greece, Ireland and Portugal to seek bailouts. [MKTS/GLOB]

With a debt burden of about 1.9 trillion euros, Italy is considered too difficult to bail out, and a default would probably send Europe into recession and drag on global growth.

"It's fear of contagion," said John Kinsey, portfolio manager at Caldwell Securities Ltd. "They're the third-largest economy in Europe and this is really where the fear factor comes in. It's not just Greece with 10 million people."

"If their (EU) economy goes down that affects China because they were a big importer from China and people are worried the Chinese economy will slow."

Commodity prices fell across the board, with oil and copper retreating from six-week highs earlier in the week. [O/R] [MET/L]

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE fell 173.04 points, or 1.4 percent, to 12,315.81.

Energy stocks led the Canadian market lower, falling more than 2 percent. The biggest drag was Suncor Energy Inc ( SU.TO ), which plunged 3.4 percent to C$32.18.