Nov 10 Toronto's main stock index looked set to
open higher on Thursday, buoyed by hopes that Italy and Greece,
fractious focal points of the region's debt crisis, could be
set to usher in new governments and press ahead with reforms.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Canadian equity futures <0#SXF:> pointed to a higher
open.
* U.S. stock index futures rose, indicating the S&P 500 may
bounce back from its worst day since mid-August as Italian bond
yields eased. [.N]
* European shares were led higher by euro zone financials.
[.EU]
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index .CRB, a global
commodities benchmark, rose 0.36 percent in early trade.
* Brent oil prices climbed towards $113 a barrel, after
sharp falls a day earlier, as a weak dollar and an unexpected
drop in U.S. oil stocks outweighed concerns about the spreading
euro zone crisis. [O/R]
* Gold trimmed losses on a weaker dollar and as hopes that
Italy will soon form a new government to carry out reforms and
tackle the deepening debt crisis gave investors a little more
confidence to bet on commodities. [GOL/]
* Copper fell to the lowest in two weeks as the mounting
debt crisis in Italy heightened fears about the knock-on effect
on the global economy, fuelling a flight out of riskier assets
such as metals. [MET/L]
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Research In Motion RIM.TO: The BlackBerry maker was
investigating reports some users experienced delays, but said
on Wednesday it was not fighting an outage similar to the one
that took down its service for four days last month.
[ID:nN1E7A821V]
* Enerplus Corp. (ERF.TO): The oil and gas company swung to
a third-quarter profit helped by higher realized prices.
[ID:nL3E7MA019]
* CGI Group. (GIBa.TO): The technology outsourcing and
consulting company posted a 13 percent fall in fourth-quarter
profit, hurt by a restructuring charge. [ID:nL3E7MA04T]
* Niko Resources Ltd. (NKO.TO): The oil and gas producer
posted a quarterly loss, hurt by lower production and a change
in its accounting estimates. [ID:nL3E7MA05F]
* Provident Energy PVE.TO: The company's quarterly profit
rose more than three-fold, helped by stronger demand for
natural gases and liquids. [ID:nL4E7M948W]
* Quadra FNX QUX.TO: The copper miner's third-quarter net
profit jumped more than seven-fold, mainly on non-cash
adjustments. [ID:nL3E7MA02B]
* Birchcliff Energy (BIR.TO): The oil and gas explorer's
third-quarter profit more than doubled, helped by higher
average production, but the company expects full-year
production to be lower than its initial estimates due to severe
weather conditions. [ID:nL4E7M93TT]
* Shawcor Ltd. SCLa.TO: The company swung to a loss in
the third quarter as lower margins in its pipeline segment and
reduced project activity hurt the energy services company.
[ID:nL4E7M946X]
* Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO): The company reported a 28 percent
rise in third-quarter profit, helped by higher box-office
revenue. [ID:nL3E7MA023]
* Enerflex Ltd. (EFX.TO): The oil and gas services
provider posted a quarterly net loss, hurt by an impairment
charge related to its operations in Australia and Europe.
[ID:nL4E7M949R]
* Cascades Inc (CAS.TO): The packaging and paper products
company posted a third-quarter loss, hurt mainly by
restructuring costs. [ID:nL3E7MA017]
* BNK Petroleum Inc (BKX.TO): The oil and gas explorer's
quarterly loss narrowed, helped by higher oil production and
prices. [ID:nL3E7MA01K]
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters. [RCH/CA]
* Brookfield Office Properties Canada (BOX_u.TO) rating cut
to sector performer at CIBC
* Churchill CUQ.TO rating cut to sector performer from
sector outperformer; price target cut to C$15.50 from C$21 at
CIBC
* Enbridge (ENB.TO) price target raised to C$36 from C$35
at CIBC
* IAMGOLD (IMG.TO) price target cut to C$25 from C$25.30;
rating buy at Salman Partners; price target cut to C$31 from
C$34 at CIBC
* Linamar (LNR.TO) price target cut to C$22 from C$23 at
CIBC
* NAL Energy NAE.TO price target cut to C$13 from C$14 at
CIBC
* Onex OCX.TO price target raised to C$45 from C$44.25 at
CIBC
* Saputo (SAP.TO) price target cut to C$45 from C$46 at
CIBC
* Silvercorp Metals (SVM.TO) price target cut to C$12 from
C$13 at CIBC
* Westjet Airlines (WJA.TO) price target cut to C$16.50
from C$17 at CIBC
($1= $1.02 Canadian)
Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson