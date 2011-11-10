Nov 10 Toronto's main stock index looked set to open higher on Thursday, buoyed by hopes that Italy and Greece, fractious focal points of the region's debt crisis, could be set to usher in new governments and press ahead with reforms.

FACTORS TO WATCH

* Canadian equity futures <0#SXF:> pointed to a higher open.

* U.S. stock index futures rose, indicating the S&P 500 may bounce back from its worst day since mid-August as Italian bond yields eased. [.N]

COMMODITY PRICE MOVES

* The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index .CRB, a global commodities benchmark, rose 0.36 percent in early trade.

* Brent oil prices climbed towards $113 a barrel, after sharp falls a day earlier, as a weak dollar and an unexpected drop in U.S. oil stocks outweighed concerns about the spreading euro zone crisis. [O/R]

* Gold trimmed losses on a weaker dollar and as hopes that Italy will soon form a new government to carry out reforms and tackle the deepening debt crisis gave investors a little more confidence to bet on commodities. [GOL/]

* Copper fell to the lowest in two weeks as the mounting debt crisis in Italy heightened fears about the knock-on effect on the global economy, fuelling a flight out of riskier assets such as metals. [MET/L]

CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH

* Research In Motion RIM.TO: The BlackBerry maker was investigating reports some users experienced delays, but said on Wednesday it was not fighting an outage similar to the one that took down its service for four days last month. [ID:nN1E7A821V]

* Enerplus Corp. (ERF.TO): The oil and gas company swung to a third-quarter profit helped by higher realized prices. [ID:nL3E7MA019]

* CGI Group. (GIBa.TO): The technology outsourcing and consulting company posted a 13 percent fall in fourth-quarter profit, hurt by a restructuring charge. [ID:nL3E7MA04T]

* Niko Resources Ltd. (NKO.TO): The oil and gas producer posted a quarterly loss, hurt by lower production and a change in its accounting estimates. [ID:nL3E7MA05F]

* Provident Energy PVE.TO: The company's quarterly profit rose more than three-fold, helped by stronger demand for natural gases and liquids. [ID:nL4E7M948W]

* Quadra FNX QUX.TO: The copper miner's third-quarter net profit jumped more than seven-fold, mainly on non-cash adjustments. [ID:nL3E7MA02B]

* Birchcliff Energy (BIR.TO): The oil and gas explorer's third-quarter profit more than doubled, helped by higher average production, but the company expects full-year production to be lower than its initial estimates due to severe weather conditions. [ID:nL4E7M93TT]

* Shawcor Ltd. SCLa.TO: The company swung to a loss in the third quarter as lower margins in its pipeline segment and reduced project activity hurt the energy services company. [ID:nL4E7M946X]

* Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO): The company reported a 28 percent rise in third-quarter profit, helped by higher box-office revenue. [ID:nL3E7MA023]

* Enerflex Ltd. (EFX.TO): The oil and gas services provider posted a quarterly net loss, hurt by an impairment charge related to its operations in Australia and Europe. [ID:nL4E7M949R]

* Cascades Inc (CAS.TO): The packaging and paper products company posted a third-quarter loss, hurt mainly by restructuring costs. [ID:nL3E7MA017]

* BNK Petroleum Inc (BKX.TO): The oil and gas explorer's quarterly loss narrowed, helped by higher oil production and prices. [ID:nL3E7MA01K]

ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS

* Brookfield Office Properties Canada (BOX_u.TO) rating cut to sector performer at CIBC

* Churchill CUQ.TO rating cut to sector performer from sector outperformer; price target cut to C$15.50 from C$21 at CIBC

* Enbridge (ENB.TO) price target raised to C$36 from C$35 at CIBC

* IAMGOLD (IMG.TO) price target cut to C$25 from C$25.30; rating buy at Salman Partners; price target cut to C$31 from C$34 at CIBC

* Linamar (LNR.TO) price target cut to C$22 from C$23 at CIBC

* NAL Energy NAE.TO price target cut to C$13 from C$14 at CIBC

* Onex OCX.TO price target raised to C$45 from C$44.25 at CIBC

* Saputo (SAP.TO) price target cut to C$45 from C$46 at CIBC

* Silvercorp Metals (SVM.TO) price target cut to C$12 from C$13 at CIBC

* Westjet Airlines (WJA.TO) price target cut to C$16.50 from C$17 at CIBC

($1= $1.02 Canadian)