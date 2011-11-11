Nov 11 Toronto's main stock index looked set to edge higher at the open on Friday, with markets hopeful that debt-laden Italy will implement tough austerity measures crucial to avoid a euro zone meltdown.

FACTORS TO WATCH

* Canadian equity futures <0#SXF:> pointed to a higher open.

* U.S. stock index futures rose. [.N]

* European shares edged higher on hopes that Italy would make political progress that will enable it to quickly cut a debt mountain, easing investors' worst fears about the euro zone debt crisis. [.EU] ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ To receive an early e-mail of Reuters Morning News Call - Canada -- a preview of market moving news -- Thomson Reuters subscribers can register at [CA/MNC] ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

COMMODITY PRICE MOVES

* The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index .CRB, a global commodities benchmark, rose 0.07 percent in early trade.

* Brent crude turned flat, after showing strong gains in the previous session. [O/R]

* Gold posted modest gains, following encouraging signs that Italy was making an effort to ease its political turmoil and avert an economic disaster, while investors remain nervous about the unfolding euro zone debt crisis. [GOL/]

* Copper held steady, with investors encouraged by some signs of easing political turmoil in Italy as the country takes steps to tackle its debt crisis, but worries about the impact of the European crisis on growth kept gains in check. [MET/L]

CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH

* IGM Financial ( IGM.TO ): The mutual fund company said on Thursday its quarterly earnings rose sharply along with revenue and investment income. [ID:nN1E7A91TV]

* Bombardier Inc. ( BBDb.TO ): The aircraft maker is sticking with a late-2013 launch date for its all-new C-Series jetliner, which will compete with Boeing and Airbus planes, although meeting that deadline will not be as, a company executive said on Thursday.[ID:nN1E7A920U]

* Stella Jones ( SJ.TO ): The company reported a higher quarterly profit on strong demand for its core railway tie and utility pole businesses. [ID:nL3E7MB1N9]

* Canaccord Financial ( CF.TO ): The company posted a second-quarter loss as a pullback in world markets and contraction of investment banking activity hurt the Canadian financial services company. [ID:nL3E7MA1OM]

* Great Canadian Gaming Corp. ( GC.TO ): The operator of casinos and racetracks posted a higher quarterly profit, helped mainly by a rise in gaming volumes at its River Rock casino in British Columbia. [ID:nL3E7MA1XU]

* Western Forest Products ( WEF.TO ): The company posted a rise in its third-quarter profit on improved demand for the Canadian company's lumber and log products. [ID:nL3E7MA241]

* IntelGenx Technologies Corp. ( IGX.V ): The company said the U.S. health regulator approved its antidepressant CPI-300. [ID:nL3E7MB1IU]

ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS

Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian companies reported by Reuters. [RCH/CA]

* Canadian Tire ( CTC.TO ): price target raised to C$72 from C$69 at CIBC

* Chemtrade Logistics ( CHE_u.TO ): price target raised to C$19 from C$16 at CIBC

* Cineplex ( CGX.TO ): price target raised to C$27 from C$26.50 at CIBC

* Crombie REIT ( CRR_u.TO ): price target raised to C$14.25 from C$14 at CIBC

* Innergex Renewable Energy ( INE.TO ): price target raised to C$11 from C$10; rating raised to sector outperform from sector perform at CIBC

* Lake Shore Gold LSG.TO: price target cut to C$4 from C$4.40 at National Bank Financial

* Shawcor SCLa.TO: price target cut to C$33.00 from C$35.00 at RBC

* Silver Standard ( SSO.TO ): rating cut to sector perform from sector outperform at CIBC

* Sprott ( SII.TO ): price target cut to C$7 from C$9 at CIBC

* Tim Hortons THI.TO: price target raised to C$57 from C$52 at CIBC

* Trinidad Drilling ( TDG.TO ): price target raised to C$11 from C$10 at CIBC

* Quadra FNX Mining QUX.TO: price target cut to C$23 from C$24 at CIBC

($1= $1.09 Canadian) (Reporting by Anil Kumar; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)