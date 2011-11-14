Nov 14 Toronto's main stock index looked set to
open lower on Monday amid doubts that the euro zone can contain
its debt crisis despite new governments in Italy and Greece.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Canadian equity futures <0#SXF:> pointed to a lower open.
* U.S. stock index futures fell after strong gains going
into the weekend and as Italy and Greece rushed to form
technocrat-led governments to stave of the euro zone debt
crisis. [.N]
* European shares extended losses after an auction of up to
3 billion euros ($4.1 billion) of five-year Italian bonds
failed to provide relief during a choppy session. [.EU]
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
To receive an early e-mail of Reuters Morning News Call -
Canada -- a preview of market moving news -- Thomson Reuters
subscribers can register at [CA/MNC]
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index .CRB, a global
commodities benchmark, fell 0.31 percent in early trade.
* Crude oil futures fell more than $1 a barrel after data
showed euro zone industrial output was contracting, suggesting
a possible regional recession. [O/R]
* Gold came under pressure as the euro fell against the
dollar which fell after initial optimism over the ability of
Italy and Greece to tackle their debt burdens faded. [GOL/]
* Copper rallied as demand prospects brightened amid news
that Italy and Greece have appointed new leaders charged with
implementing austerity measures. [MET/L]
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Bombardier BBDd.TO: The aircraft maker is intensifying
its focus on emerging markets for its crucial new C-series of
jets, executives said on Sunday. [ID:nL5E7MD07S]
* Power Financial Corp. (PWF.TO): Resilience in the
insurance and mutual-fund subsidiaries in a period of volatile
markets pushed up its quarterly profit and that of its parent
Power Corp (POW.TO), results on Friday showed. [ID:nN1E7AA0T5]
* Twin Butte Energy Ltd. TBE.TO: The company will buy
Emerge Oil & Gas Inc EME.TO for about C$105 million in a
stock deal to increase its oil reserves and production.
[ID:nL3E7ME08R]
* Brigus Gold Corp.BRD.TO: The company posted a
third-quarter profit, but cut production outlook for the
current quarter due to a slower-than-expected ramp up at its
Black Fox underground mine. [ID:nL3E7ME1SD]
* GLG Life Tech Corp (GLG.TO): The manufacturer of food and
beverages for the Chinese market posted a third-quarter loss,
hurt by weak demand for its products and higher costs.
[ID:nL3E7ME1O2]
* Crystallex International Corp. KRY.TO: The company said
on Friday it has sold $18.7 million of equipment from a
Venezuelan gold mine while seeking compensation of $3.8 billion
after the country terminated its permit to develop the property
early this year.[ID:nN1E7AA1QZ]
* Talison Lithium Ltd.TLH.TO: The producer of lithium by
sales posted a lower first-quarter profit, hurt by foreign
exchange losses.[ID:nL3E7ME1RC]
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters. [RCH/CA]
* Atlantic Power Corp (ATP.TO) price target cut to C$14 from
C$14.50 at National Bank Financial
* Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) price target cut to C$62 from
C$65 at CIBC
* Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) price target cut to C$58 from
C$60 at CIBC
* Brookfield Office Properties Canada (BOX_u.TO) price
target raised to C$24.50 from C$23.50 at RBC
* Canaccord Financial (CF.TO) price target cut to C$13 from
C$16 at KBW
* Lake Shore Gold LSG.TO price target cut to C$2 from C$3
at CIBC
* Laurentian Bank (LB.TO) price target cut to C$46 from C$48
at CIBC
* National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) price target cut to C$76
from C$79 at CIBC
* NorthWest Healthcare Properties (NWH_u.TO) price target
raised to C$12.50 from C$12.25 at RBC
* Power Corp Of Canada (POW.TO) price target cut to C$27
from C$30.75 at CIBC
* Power Financial (PWF.TO) price target cut to C$28.50 from
C$32.50 at CIBC
* Rainy River Resources RR.TO rating raised to sector
performer from sector underperformer at CIBC
* RBC (RY.TO) price target cut to C$51 from C$54 at CIBC
* TD Bank (TD.TO) price target cut to C$84 from C$87 at CIBC
($1= $1.02 Canadian)
(Reporting by Anil Kumar; editing by Janet Guttsman)