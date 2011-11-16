Nov 16 Canadian stocks looked set to open lower
on Wednesday along with commodities on investor fear of
contagion from the weakest debt-ridden euro zone economies such
as Greece into bigger ones such as Italy, Spain and even
France.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Canadian equity futures <0#SXF:> pointed to a lower
open.
* U.S. stock index futures fell as policymakers warned that
Europe's debt crisis posed dangers to the global economy and
Italian bond yields remained at elevated levels in a sign of
ongoing risk aversion. [.N]
* European shares pared gains and turned negative in choppy
trading, with traders citing doubts about how successful the
European Central Bank was in buying sovereign bonds to reduce
yields. [.EU]
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index .CRB, a global
commodities benchmark, fell 0.30 percent in early trade.
* Brent's premium to U.S. crude fell to its lowest since
May, eroded by lower supply levels in the United States and a
return of Libyan crude. [O/R]
* Gold traded lower under pressure from the weakness in the
euro, which fell even though the European Central Bank eased
some of the pressure on the government bond market, as alarm
escalated over the spreading debt crisis. [GOL/]
* Copper slipped as worries about a worsening economic
outlook in the euro zone outweighed supply and demand
fundamentals in swaying the direction of metals prices, while
buying of bonds by the European Central Bank steadied
sentiment. [MET/L]
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Jaguar Mining (JAG.TO): China's Shandong Gold Group has
made a $1 billion offer to fully acquire the company, two
sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. [ID:nL3E7MG16W]
* Metro Inc. MRUa.TO: The grocery chain's profit fell 8
percent in the fourth quarter, hurt by the costs related to
closing of two facilities. [ID:nL3E7MG1J4]
* Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO): The company may increase the size
of its proposed 800,000 barrels-per-day Wrangler crude oil
pipeline after the United States postponed approval of rival
TransCanada's (TRP) Keystone XL Canada-to-Texas line, an
Enbridge executive said on Tuesday. [ID:nN1E7AE1U1]
* Opti Canada Inc. OPC.V: The Canadian government on
Tuesday approved China National Offshore Oil Corp's C$2 billion
deal for struggling oil sands operator. [ID:nN1E7AE1SU]
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters. [RCH/CA]
* Allied Properties REIT (AP_u.TO) price target raised to
C$25.50 from C$24 at RBC
* Alterra Power Corp (AXY.TO) target price cut to C$0.65
from C$0.70 at National Bank Financial
* Anderson Energy AXL.TO target price raised to C$0.85
from C$0.60 at Salman Partners
* Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) price target cut to C$60
from C$61 at National Bank Financial
* Canacol Energy Ltd (CNE.TO) price target raised to C$0.90
from C$0.80 at CIBC
* CIBC (CM.TO) price target cut to C$85 from C$87 at
National Bank Financial
* Alliance Grain Traders Inc (AGT.TO) price target cut to
C$24 from C$26 at CIBC
* IC Potash Corp (ICP.TO) price target raised to C$1.60
from C$1.35 at National Bank Financial
* InnVest REIT INN_u.TO price target cut to C$5.75 from
C$6.25 at RBC
* Martinrea International Inc (MRE.TO) price target raised
to C$12 from C$11 at CIBC
* Mediagrif Interactive (MDF.TO) price target raised to
C$16 from C$13.75 at National bank Financial
* Migao Corp MGO.TO price target cut to C$5.50 from C$6
at CIBC
* Osisko Mining Corp (OSK.TO) price target cut to C$23 from
C$24 at CIBC
* RBC (RY.TO) price target cut to C$58 from C$59 at
National Bank Financial
* San Gold Corp SGR.TO price target cut to C$3.80 from
C$4.10 at National Bank Financial
* TD Bank (TD.TO) price target cut to C$92 from C$94 at
National Bank Financial
* Waldron Energy Corp WDN.TO rating cut to sector perform
from outperform at National Bank Financial
($1= $1.02 Canadian)
(Reporting by Anil Kumar; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)