* TSX down 55.91 pts, or 0.5 pct, at 12,118.45
* Gold miners fall as bullion hits one-week low
* U.S. jobless, housing data limits losses
(Adds details)
TORONTO, Nov 17 Toronto's main stock index was
lower on Thursday morning, but well off its 1 percent fall
shortly after the open, as gold-mining shares fell along with
bullion prices after weak European bond sales sparked fears of
a worsening euro-zone debt crisis.
In sales on Thursday, 10-year Spanish bond yields
approached the precarious 7 percent mark, their highest level
since 1997. A French bond auction also saw high yields.
[MKTS/GLOB]
The heavily weighted materials sector led the Toronto
index's losses, down 1.3 percent, mostly due to gold-mining
stocks, which fell 1.4 percent as bullion prices continued
their slide, hitting a one-week low. [GOL/]
Goldcorp (G.TO), down 1.5 percent at C$52.71, and Barrick
Gold (ABX.TO), down 1.6 percent at C$51.82, led the sector's
losses.
Solid U.S. economic data helped limit the index's losses.
U.S. claims for jobless benefits hit a seven-month low last
week, while permits for home construction rebounded strongly
last month, bolstering views the economy was gaining traction.
[ID:nN1E7AG0BT]
"If we didn't have that outstanding problem in Europe we'd
actually see the (index rising)," said Robert Kavcic, economist
at BMO Capital Markets.
At 10:25 a.m. (1525 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 55.91 points, or 0.5
percent, at 12,118.45. Shortly after the open it fell as much
as 121.39 points, or 1 percent, to 12,052.25.
($1=$1.02 Canadian)
(Editing by Peter Galloway)