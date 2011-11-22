Nov 22 Canadian stocks looked set to open
slightly higher on Tuesday, in line with stronger commodity
prices, though there were signs the respite from worries over
U.S. and European government debt could be temporary.
Toronto's main stock index hit its lowest level in nearly
six weeks on Monday as commodity prices sagged on worries about
the global economic outlook.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Canadian equity futures <0#SXF:> pointed to a higher
open.
* U.S. stock index futures were higher, indicating a market
rebound following four days of losses, although persistent
concerns over Europe kept investors on edge. [.N]
* European shares pared gains and briefly turned negative,
after yields in a Spanish bill auction rose to their highest in
14 years. [.EU]
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index .CRB, a global
commodities benchmark, rose 0.57 percent in early trade.
* Brent crude futures rose above $107 a barrel as fresh
sanctions on Iran raised the prospect of political instability
in the region, offsetting the effect on the oil price of
worries about the health of Western economies and their fuel
demand. [O/R]
* Gold recovered strongly as buyers from China saw value in
lower prices and as panic over western world debt subsided in
the wider financial markets, lessening the need to sell gold to
raise dollar funding. [GOL/]
* London copper futures jumped 1.5 percent as hopes that
demand from top consumer China will remain strong helped the
metal rebound from one-month lows in the previous session.
[MET/L]
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Magma Metals Ltd. MMW.TO: The company said it will spin
off its West Australian gold projects in a new exploration
company, to be named Greenstone Metals Ltd.[ID:nWNAB2616]
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters. [RCH/CA]
* Bonavista Energy Corp (BNP.TO) price target raised to
C$32.50 from C$31.50 at CIBC
* Pengrowth Energy Corp (PGF.TO) price target cut to C$12
from C$12.50 at CIBC
* Valener (VNR.TO) price target cut to C$16 from C$16.50 at
National Bank Financial
($1= $1.03 Canadian)
