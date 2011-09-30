TORONTO, Sept 30 Toronto's main stock index fell on Friday, closing off its worst quarter in nearly three years, as a raft of disappointing data and the lack of a solution to Europe's debt crisis stoked fears of a global economic slowdown.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE unofficially closed down 62.84 points, or 0.53 percent, at 11,623.84. Seven of the 10 index sectors were lower. (Reporting by Trish Nixon; editing by Peter Galloway)