Disney hikes some US park ticket prices up to 4.9 pct
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
TORONTO, Sept 30 Toronto's main stock index fell on Friday, closing off its worst quarter in nearly three years, as a raft of disappointing data and the lack of a solution to Europe's debt crisis stoked fears of a global economic slowdown.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE unofficially closed down 62.84 points, or 0.53 percent, at 11,623.84. Seven of the 10 index sectors were lower. (Reporting by Trish Nixon; editing by Peter Galloway)
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 Nordstrom's sales of first daughter Ivanka Trump's line of clothing and shoes fell by nearly one-third in the past fiscal year, with sharp drops in sales weeks before the election, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.