Sept 13 Toronto's main stock index was set to
open lower on Tuesday, tracking global markets, after reports
cast doubt on a possible deal for China to buy Italian debt,
heightening concerns about the fiscal crisis in Europe.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Canadian and U.S. equity futures pointed to a lower open.
<0#SXF:> [.N]
* European shares briefly turned positive helped by bank
shares and news that French president Nicolas Sarkozy and
German Chancellor Angela Merkel were set to make an
announcement on Greece later in the day. But the French
President's office then denied that report. [.EU]
* Japan's Nikkei rose almost 1 percent as short-covering
emerged after a tumble the day before, but traders said gains
may be short-lived.
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index .CRB, a global
commodities benchmark, rose 0.61 percent in early trade.
* Brent pared early gains to trade at $112.50 a barrel
after the International Energy Agency (IEA) cut its estimate
for demand growth and raised its supply forecast, countering
support provided by rebounds in the euro and in stock markets.
[O/R]
* Gold rose back into positive territory in volatile trade,
climbing briefly above $1,825 an ounce, as the dollar slipped
to a session low against the euro on expectations that France
and Germany would offer support to heavily-indebted Greece.
[GOL/]
* Copper traded steady, trimming earlier gains as markets
remained fearful about Europe's deteriorating sovereign debt
crisis. [MET/L]
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Encana Corp. (ECA.TO): The natural gas producer is in
talks with potential partners that could lead to shale gas
exploration in Poland, but has not signed any deals, a
spokesman with the company said on Monday. [ID:nS1E78B1TX]
* HudBay Minerals (HBM.TO): The base metal and precious
metal miner plans to invest at least $1 billion to develop its
Constancia copper project in Peru, the company's CEO told
Reuters on Monday. [ID:nL4E7GH019]
* Hathor Exploration HAT.TO: The uranium company said a
preliminary economic assessment of its flagship Roughrider
uranium deposit showed it would potentially be one of the
lowest cost uranium producers in the world. [ID:nL3E7KD2KO]
* Petro-Reef Resources Inc. PER.V: The oil and gas
producer expects daily production rates to increase in early
2012 as a new well on its Alberta asset comes online and
regulators lift some restrictions on output. [ID:nL3E7KC436]
* Exeter Resource Corp. (XRC.TO): The exploration company
said the Chilean government granted it a 10,726 hectare water
exploration concession for its Caspiche gold-copper project.
[ID:nL3E7KD2CQ]
* Forbes & Manhattan Coal Corp. FMC.TO: The coal miner
said second-quarter export sales more than doubled
sequentially, helped by higher coal production at its
Aviemore anthracite coal mine in South Africa. [ID:nL3E7KD2I4]
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters. [RCH/CA]
* Acadian Mining Corp ADA.TO rating raised to buy from
hold at Salman Partners
* Ithaca Energy Inc IAE.V coverage started with sector
outperformer; price target of C$3.25 at CIBC
* Parex Resources Inc PXT.V price target raised to
C$10.75 from C$10 at CIBC
* Richelieu Hardware Ltd (RCH.TO) coverage started with
outperform rating; price target C$32 at National Bank
* Secure Energy Services Inc (SES.TO) price target raised
to C$10.75 from C$10.50 at CIBC
($1= $0.99 Canadian)
(Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)