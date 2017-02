* TSX up 56.65 points, or 0.47 percent, at 12,205.48

By Trish Nixon

TORONTO, Sept 13 Toronto's main stock index pushed higher on Tuesday, following a steep sell-off in the previous session, as investors picked up beaten down shares of banks and energy companies.

But pervasive worries over euro zone debt limited gains, with investors hesitant to buy riskier commodity stocks despite rebounding resource prices. [MET/L] [GOL/]

"We're still looking at fairly defensive market action," said Levente Mady, market strategist at Union Securities.

"With oil and gold and everything else up, you'd expect the energy sector to be a little bit stronger and materials to do well."

The heavyweight financial sector led the index's gains, rising 0.88 percent as Toronto-Dominion Bank ( TD.TO ) added 1.7 percent C$73.85, and Bank of Nova Scotia ( BNS.TO ) advanced 1.3 percent to C$51.45.

Energy issues were up 0.6 percent, lifted by U.S. oil futures, which rose above $90 to their highest in five weeks. Cenovus Energy ( CVE.TO ) was up 1.9 percent at C$31.90. [O/R]

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE closed up 56.65 points, or 0.47 percent, at 12,205.48. Seven of the 10 main sectors were higher.

Precious metal miners dragged materials down 0.1 percent, even the price of gold rallied one percent. [GOL/]

Among the top decliners, Goldcorp ( G.TO ) was off 2.3 percent at C$51.32, and Kinross Gold ( K.TO ) fell 0.9 percent at C$16.84.

Silvercorp Metal ( SVM.TO ) dropped 20.3 percent to C$6.20 after regulators said they were seeking information from the author of an anonymous letter accusing the China-focused miner of fraud. [ID:nS1E78B1IS]

