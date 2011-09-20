Sept 20 Toronto's main stock index looked set
to open slightly higher on Tuesday, buoyed by hopes that Athens
might clinch a deal for more bailout funds.
Optimism a deal could be reached helped offset negative
reaction to Standard & Poor's downgrading of Italian debt.
European shares were up strongly and the euro recovered from
earlier losses. [MKTS/GLOB]
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Canadian equity futures <0#SXF:> pointed to a higher
open.
* U.S. stock index futures rose a day after a week-long
rally was halted as investors waited to see if the Federal
Reserve's policy-setting panel offers aid to a sputtering U.S.
economy. [.N]
* European shares were higher on short-covering after the
previous session's sharp losses. [.EU]
* Asian markets were mixed, with the Nikkei falling on
fears about the euro zone's debt turmoil.
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index .CRB, a global
commodities benchmark, rose 0.62 percent in early trade.
* Brent rose, recovering from heavy losses as worries over
the global economy were seen to have been factored into current
prices. [O/R]
* Gold rose, after Standard and Poor's downgraded Italy's
credit rating, adding to the strain on the debt-distressed euro
zone, while uncertainty over the outcome of a key U.S. Federal
Reserve meeting also helped buoy the market. [GOL/]
* Copper picked itself up from nine-month lows hit in the
previous session but concerns the global economic slowdown will
crimp demand for the red metal continued to weigh on sentiment.
[MET/L]
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Air Canada ACa.TOACb.TO: Talks between the airline
and its flight attendants' union broke down late on Monday,
making a strike at Air Canada a near certainty beginning
Wednesday. [ID:nS1E78I1OB]
* Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO): The oil producer said on
Monday it will go ahead with the $6.5 billion Liwan gas
project, which will supply as much as 500 million cubic feet of
gas to the Chinese market. [ID:nS1E78I1V6]
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters. [RCH/CA]
* Grayd Resource GYD.V price target raised to C$2.80 from
C$2.15 at National Bank
* Polymet Mining Corp (POM.TO) price target cut to C$3.80
from C$4 at National Bank
($1= $0.99 Canadian)
(Reporting by Kishan Nair; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)