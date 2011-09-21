BRIEF-SoCalGas to pay $8.5 mln for Aliso Canyon leak settlement with Calif. regulator
Sept 21 Toronto's main stock index looked set to open little changed on Wednesday, with investors focused on the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve's closely-watched policy meeting.
The Federal Open Market Committee wraps up a two-day meeting with many expecting the Fed to buy longer-dated bonds in a bid to keep already-low, long-term interest rates low, if not lower. [FED/AHEAD]
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Canadian equity futures <0#SXF:> pointed to a flat open.
* The Canadian dollar briefly pared losses against its U.S. counterpart after Canadian consumer price data came in stronger than expected. [CAD/]
* U.S. stock index futures were little changed as investors waited to see if the U.S. Federal Reserve launches a fresh effort to boost the sluggish economy. [.N]
* European shares fell as investors took money off the table after the previous session's jump, although tech shares outperformed on Oracle's upbeat outlook. [.EU]
* Asian markets were largely up, but Hong Kong's benchmark index ended at a two-year low, with Chinese property stocks tumbling under short selling pressure from some hedge funds. ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ To receive an early e-mail of Reuters Morning News Call - Canada -- a preview of market moving news -- Thomson Reuters subscribers can register at [CA/MNC] ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index .CRB, a global commodities benchmark, fell 0.42 percent in early trade.
* Brent crude futures pushed slightly higher but moves were muted as investors awaited a U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting in which the bank is expected to announce further steps to stimulate the economy. [O/R]
* Gold held steady above $1,800 an ounce ahead of the outcome of a Federal Reserve policy meeting at which the U.S. central bank is expected to unveil its next steps to revive the world's largest economy. [GOL/]
* Copper fell, on diminishing prospects for demand given the threat the euro zone sovereign debt crisis may derail the global economy, while attention turned to a U.S. monetary meeting later. [MET/L]
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Walter Energy Inc. WLT.TO: The company said it sees lower-than-expected metallurgical coal sales in the second half of the year partly due to slow recovery from the record rainfall in Northeast British Columbia and forecast third-quarter profit below estimates. [ID:nL3E7KL1SY]
* Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO): The packaging and paper products maker said its Norampac division will sell a containerboard mill in Burnaby, British Colombia to stave off rising labor and fibre costs and below-par profits from the asset. [ID:nL3E7KK3Q5]
* Pacific Rubiales Energy Corp. PRE.TO: Colombian police fought protesters on Tuesday at the company's oil field shutting around 225,000 barrels of oil per day and forcing the company to declare force majeure, the firm and a union said. [ID:nN1E7871WP]
* Yukon-Nevada Gold Corp. YNG.TO: The gold miner said it expects to start mining at Burns Basin in Nevada in the fourth quarter of 2012, following the boards approval of construction work at the mine. [ID:nL3E7KL1W5]
* Realm Energy International Corp. RLM.V: The oil shale developer said it received two permits for exploring shale gas over 212,099 acres at the Cantabrian Basin in northern Spain. [ID:nL3E7KL1W4]
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian companies reported by Reuters. [RCH/CA]
* Feronia Inc (FRN.V) price target cut to C$0.70 from C$0.85 at National Bank
* Longview Oil Corp LNV.TO coverage started with sector performer; price target C$12.75 at CIBC
* Timmins Gold Corp (TMM.TO) price target raised to C$4.10 from C$3.90 at National Bank
($1= $0.99 Canadian) (Reporting by Anil Kumar; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)
