WRAPUP 1-Robust China trade data a boon for Asia as protectionist risks loom
* Exports rise most since Feb 2015, imports highest in 4 years
Sept 27 Toronto's main stock index looked set to open higher on Tuesday, as commodity prices rose on optimism that fresh measures from euro zone policy makers might help prevent a global financial meltdown.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Canadian equity futures <0#SXF:> pointed to a higher open.
* U.S. stock index futures were lifted by a wave of hope that euro zone officials were working to add measures to cut Greece's debt and shore up the region's banks. [.N]
* Banking and insurance stocks led European share markets higher, fueled by hopes that European policymakers are at last putting together an action plan to tackle the euro zone debt crisis. [.EU]
* Markets in Asia were also up, with Hong Kong shares snapping a four-day losing run as the best single-day gains since May 2009. ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ To receive an early e-mail of Reuters Morning News Call - Canada -- a preview of market moving news -- Thomson Reuters subscribers can register at [CA/MNC] ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index .CRB, a global commodities benchmark, rose 2.05 percent in early trade.
* Oil rose, with Brent crude up by more than $2 to exceed $106 a barrel, as fresh measures discussed by the European Central Bank curbed anxiety about European debt. [O/R]
* Gold prices rose more than 3 percent as a drop in the dollar index helped the precious metal snap a four-day run of losses and after an early rout in the previous session tempted price-sensitive physical buyers back to the market. [GOL/]
* Copper rebounded from a 14-month low hit in the previous session on renewed expectations that European policymakers will act to contain a regional debt crisis. [MET/L]
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO): The company said on Monday it had restarted its 25,000 barrel per day Line 26 pipeline a day after closing it because of an oil spill at Berthold, North Dakota. [ID:nS1E78P187]
* Silver Standard Resources Inc. (SSO.TO): The miner said its Pirquitas mill in Argentina was shut down on Sept. 24 due to a gearbox failure and, as a result, cut its 2011 silver production outlook. [ID:nL3E7KR1IW]
* Century Mining (CMM.V): White Tiger Gold has granted a credit facility of up to $10 million to Century Mining, to help fund its expansion plans both before and after their planned merger, the companies said in a statement. [ID:nL3E7KR22U]
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian companies reported by Reuters. [RCH/CA]
* Intact Financial Corp (IFC.TO) target price raised to C$65 from C$54.50 at CIBC
* Phoscan Chemical Corp FOS.TO price target cut to C$0.70 from C$0.85 at National Bank
* Ruggedcom Inc RCM.TO price target cut to C$23 from C$25 at CIBC
($1= $1.02 Canadian) (Reporting by Karan Khemani; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)
* Exports rise most since Feb 2015, imports highest in 4 years
BEIJING, Feb 10 China's red-hot commodities buying continued at a near record pace last month, defying the seasonal holiday slowdown, as utilities, steel mills and oil refiners sought foreign coal, iron ore and crude to replenish lower domestic supplies.
FRANKFURT, Feb 10 Europe's top utilities are planning to invest tens of billions of euros over the next three years to catch up with the green energy revolution, driving a flurry of takeovers by tech and engineering firms of niche, smart-energy innovators.