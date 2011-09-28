* TSX falls 32.63 points, or 0.28 pct, to 11,788.46

* Seven of 10 sectors lower; energy, materials weigh

By Trish Nixon

TORONTO, Sept 28 Toronto's main stock index dipped lower on Wednesday morning, pressured by falling commodity prices, as uncertainty over Europe's debt crisis again dogged the market.

The TSX had rallied more than 3 percent in the previous two sessions on hopes that euro zone leaders were readying decisive action to tackle the regions debt woes.

But investors pulled back on Wednesday, as markets focused on international auditors heading for Athens to inspect the Greek government's austerity plan, while a German suggestion that a new bailout may be renegotiated caused consternation. [MKTS/GLOB]

"We've had quite a roller-coaster week," said Francis Campeau, a broker at MF Global Canada in Montreal. "The street is waiting on the side to see if all the speculation about the plan to save Europe will pan out."

At 10:44 a.m. (1444 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 32.63 points, or 0.28 percent, at 11,788.46, after opening higher. Seven of the 10 main index groups were lower.

Resource issues weighed as economic uncertainty and a strong U.S. dollar pressured commodity prices. The materials sector fell 0.5 percent, while energy issues slid 0.6 percent. [O/R] [MET/L] [GOL/]

Potash Corp (POT.TO) was the heaviest decliner, down 2.7 percent at C$48.66, while Teck Resources TCKb.TO fell 2.7 percent to C$31.20 and Suncor Energy (SU.TO) lost 0.5 percent to C$28.24.

"Any growth stories are under pressure today," added Campeau. "Copper is down 4 percent, and copper is often the proxy of risk appetite and global world demand."

Financials were flat. Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) was the heaviest gainer on the index, up 0.5 percent at C$74.15, while Manulife Financial (MFC.TO) tumbled 1.7 percent to C$12.04 and Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) slid 0.4 percent to C$52.78.

Shares of Yellow Media Inc YLO.TO plunged 46.5 percent to C$0.30 after the debt-laden telephone directory publisher said it would take a C$2.9 billion charge in the third quarter. [ID:nL3E7KS23A]

In the latest economic data, new orders for long-lasting U.S. manufactured goods slipped in August on weak demand for motor vehicles, but a rebound in a gauge of business spending suggested the U.S. economy would avoid another recession. [ID:nS1E78R088] (Reporting by Trish Nixon; editing by Rob Wilson)