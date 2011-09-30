Sept 30 Toronto's main stock index looked set
to open lower on Friday, hurt by falling oil prices and
compounding pessimism over global growth after weak
manufacturing data in China
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Canadian equity futures <0#SXF:> pointed to a lower
open.
* U.S. stock index futures fell after data showing a
continued contraction in China stirred fears the global economy
was slowing. [.N]
* European shares extended losses as investor fears for a
global economic slowdown mounted. [.EU]
* Asian equities also dropped, extending the worst monthly
performance since the most volatile days of the global
financial crisis in October 2008.
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
To receive an early e-mail of Reuters Morning News Call -
Canada -- a preview of market moving news -- Thomson Reuters
subscribers can register at [CA/MNC]
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index .CRB, a global
commodities benchmark, fell 0.58 percent in early trade.
* Brent crude futures extended losses, falling by over $1
as investor fears about the state of the global economy weighed
on demand sensitive assets. [O/R]
* Gold rose more than 1 percent but was on track for its
biggest quarterly gain this year as concerns that the euro zone
debt crisis was far from resolved weighed on stock markets and
the euro, lifting interest in bullion as an alternative.
[GOL/]
* Copper rose slightly but was still on track for its worst
loss in three years as concerns that weak economic growth may
hit copper demand outweighed supply deficit expectations.
[MET/L]
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Anvil Mining Ltd. AVM.TO: China's Minmetals Resources
Ltd has agreed to buy Africa-focused copper miner Anvil for
C$1.3 billion as the state-controlled company expands its
global reach and adds base metal reserves. [ID:nL3E7KU00X]
* Research In Motion Ltd. RIM.TO: Kik Interactive, an
instant messaging service startup against which RIM launched a
lawsuit last year, is testing a new version of software that
can be used on RIM's BlackBerry smartphones, Kik's founder said
on Thursday. [ID:nS1E78S1UT]
* Teck Resources Ltd. TCKa.TOTCKb.TO: The diversified
miner said it received a strike notice from the workers union
for its Highland Valley copper operations. [ID:nL3E7KU07F]
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters. [RCH/CA]
* Bauer Performance Sports BAU.TO coverage started with
outperform rating; price target of C$8 at National Bank
* Canacol Energy Ltd (CNE.TO) price target cut to C$0.90
from C$1.00 at CIBC
* Enbridge Inc (ENB.TO) price target raised to C$34 from
C$33 at CIBC
* EnseCo Energy Services ENS.V price target cut to C$0.20
from C$0.30 at National Bank
* Sandvine Corp (SVC.TO) rating raised to outperform from
sector perform at National Bank
($1= $1.05 Canadian)
(Reporting by Karan Khemani; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)