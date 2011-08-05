TORONTO, Aug 5 Toronto's main stock market turned positive shortly after the open on Friday in choppy trading after a brutal selloff in the previous session, as some investors bought in following positive jobs data on both sides of the border.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE rose 13.19 points to 12,393.32, after opening in slightly negative territory. (Reporting by Claire Sibonney; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)