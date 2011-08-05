TORONTO, Aug 5 Toronto's main stock market index fell more than 1 percent on Friday morning, extending losses from the big selloff in the previous session, as skittish investors brushed aside some positive employment data on both sides of the border.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 134.58 points, or 1.1 percent, at 12,245.55. (Reporting by Claire Sibonney; editing by Peter Galloway)