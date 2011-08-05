TORONTO, Aug 5 Toronto's main stock index fell more than 2 percent on Friday morning following a big selloff in the previous session as positive North American jobs data failed to alleviate fears that the world may be heading toward a double-dip recession.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 252.27 points, or 2.04 percent, at 12,127.86. (Reporting by Claire Sibonney)