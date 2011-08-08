TORONTO, Aug 8 Toronto's main stock market index fell to its lowest in nearly a year shortly after the open on Monday as Standard & Poor's cut to the top-tier AAA credit rating of the United States shook investor confidence, knocking commodity prices lower.

The resource-heavy Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE lost 392.77 points, or 3.23 percent, to 11,769.40, its lowest since Aug. 27, 2010. All 10 main sectors were on the decline, led by a 4.5 percent tumble in the oil and gas sector. (Reporting by Ka Yan Ng; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)