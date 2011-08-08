TORONTO, Aug 8 Toronto's main stock market index plunged 4 percent on Monday to hit a near one-year low, mirroring U.S. stocks and the price of oil, as a downgrade of the U.S. credit rating shook investor confidence globally.

At 2:24 PM (1824 GMT) The resource-heavy Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 489.61 points, or 4.03 percent, AT 11,672.56. (Reporting by Trish Nixon; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)