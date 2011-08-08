TORONTO, Aug 8 Toronto's main stock index plunged to its lowest level in nearly a year on Monday, tracking the fall in world equities and commodity prices, as Standard & Poor's cut to the top-tier AAA credit rating of the United States shook investor confidence globally.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE unofficially closed down 491.75 points, or 4.04 percent, to 11,670.42. The index at one point touched 11,617.81, its lowest point since Aug. 25. (Reporting by Trish Nixon; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)