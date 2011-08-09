TORONTO, Aug 9 Toronto's main stock market index extended gains in early dealings on Tuesday as bank and oil shares led the rise, helped by improved sentiment ahead of this afternoon's U.S. Federal Reserve statement.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE rose 244.01 points, or 2.09 percent, at 11,914.97. All 10 main groups were higher, with each up more than 1 percent. (Reporting by Ka Yan Ng; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)