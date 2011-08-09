TORONTO, Aug 9 Toronto's main stock market index extended its strong rally on Tuesday, led by oil and bank shares on improved sentiment ahead of this afternoon's U.S. Federal Reserve statement.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE rose 356.54 points, or 3.05 percent, to 12,027.5. All 10 main groups were higher, with each up more than 1 percent. (Reporting by Trish Nixon; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)