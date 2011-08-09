TORONTO, Aug 9 Toronto's main stock market index pared some gains on Tuesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it will keep its hefty monetary policy stimulus in place for at least another two years.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was still up 225.71 points, or 1.93 percent, at 11,896.67 after the Fed statement. (Reporting by Trish Nixon; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)