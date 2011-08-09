SAFT ON WEALTH-Fund staff may be there to impress, not outperform: James Saft
Feb 8 The scads of analysts and fund managers at some money management firms may just be there as window dressing.
TORONTO, Aug 9 Toronto's main stock market index pared some gains on Tuesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it will keep its hefty monetary policy stimulus in place for at least another two years.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was still up 225.71 points, or 1.93 percent, at 11,896.67 after the Fed statement. (Reporting by Trish Nixon; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)
Feb 8 The scads of analysts and fund managers at some money management firms may just be there as window dressing.
OTTAWA/MONTREAL, Feb 8 The Canadian government would be open to providing more aid to planemaker Bombardier Inc if it developed new aircraft and asked for help, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.
* Paypal Holdings-received subpoenas from U.S. Department of Justice seeking production of certain information related to historical anti-money laundering program