TORONTO, Aug 9 Toronto's main stock market index pared gains and briefly turned negative on Tuesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it will keep its hefty monetary policy in place for at least two years to support the flagging economy.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 0.83 of a point at 11,670.13 shortly after the Fed statement. (Reporting by Trish Nixon; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)