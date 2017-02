TORONTO, Aug 10 Toronto's main stock index edged into positive territory at midday on Wednesday, riding a rally by gold-mining issues as bullion prices rose sharply.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 2.06 points at 12,111.32, clawing back from a loss of more than 1 percent. Nine of the 10 main groups were lower, but materials, up 2.14 percent, was enough to push the broader market onto positive ground. (Reporting by Ka Yan Ng; editing by Rob Wilson)