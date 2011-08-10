TORONTO, Aug 10 Toronto's main stock index rallied for a second day on Wednesday as gold-mining shares rose with the price of bullion and stronger oil prices boosted energy issues, outweighing a sinking financial sector.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE unofficially closed up 88.61 points, or 0.73 percent, at 12,197.87. Five of the 10 main groups were higher, led by materials, up 3.6 percent. (Reporting by Trish Nixon; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)