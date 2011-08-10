Vestas leaps to top spot in U.S. wind market
COPENHAGEN, Feb 10 Danish wind turbine maker Vestas Wind Systems has leapt to the top spot in the U.S. wind market, overtaking General Electric, data from a wind industry trade group shows.
TORONTO, Aug 10 Toronto's main stock index rallied for a second day on Wednesday as gold-mining shares rose with the price of bullion and stronger oil prices boosted energy issues, outweighing a sinking financial sector.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE unofficially closed up 88.61 points, or 0.73 percent, at 12,197.87. Five of the 10 main groups were higher, led by materials, up 3.6 percent. (Reporting by Trish Nixon; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)
NEW YORK, Feb 10 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter has transformed his farmland into a field of solar panels to help power his tiny rural hometown, nearly four decades after he first had panels installed on the roof of the White House.
LONDON, Feb 10 An OPEC-led production cut may well be accelerating a drawdown in global oil stocks that began last year, but implementing the reduction for just six months means the producer group will fall short of achieving its objective of rebalancing the market.